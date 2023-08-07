Claire Phillips’s speaks on love, life and womanhood in empowering new single

South African music icon Claire Phillips is back with a powerful new single that weighs in on love, life and womanhood. “Amongst The Stars” released on August 3. Following a sensational European tour that left audiences spellbound, Phillips has returned with a vengeance to captivate hearts once again.

The Cape Town-born and bred songstress is known for moving audiences with her soulful voice. Her lyrics often include a powerful message. “Amongst The Stars” is a sultry soul explosion showcasing Phillips’s signature blend of jazz, funk, and soul. With her raw, raspy voice hitting highs and lows, the Sama award-winning artist: “People have this unrealistic idea of love and romance, just like life, there are ups and downs.

“We hide the lows and only celebrate the highs of relationships. Sometimes you have to take a look at yourself and ask: ‘How have I added value?’ or ‘How was I part of an almost demise of a beautiful love?’ “This song to me is exactly that: it’s super personal. The song is also about taking accountability. “But I like to leave it up to the listener because all of my songs have different meanings to different people.”

Recorded, written, produced, and performed by the powerhouse herself, the single is a testament to Phillips’s unmatched talent and artistry. The production boasts a timeless Motown-inspired sound, featuring layers of keys, horns and percussion that build into an irresistible climax. Her music is a soulful reflection of passion and self-love, making this new release an anthem of empowerment and courage.

Phillips’s music has always transcended boundaries with fans near and far. Through her powerful voice, she brings people together, fostering a sense of community. Phillips, who doesn’t see Women’s Month as a time of celebration, said: “Women have nothing to celebrate. I recently returned from touring Europe and I must say, seeing women walking around alone at 3am in the morning, was something that blew my mind. Not having to watch your back, not getting derogative statements thrown at you, not having men whistle at you, not being hit on... “In this regard, I feel like South Africa has a long way to go.