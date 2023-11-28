Classic Christmas movies worth revisiting this festive season

Christmas decorations are starting to come out and store shelves are being filled with festive paraphernalia. And while there are many ways to enjoy the festive season, Christmas movies are at the top of many holiday to-do lists.

We have compiled a list of some of the best Christmas movies to get you into the holiday spirit and to keep you and your loved ones entertained during the holidays. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic, traditional, in need of some love and romance or looking for an action-packed Christmas movie, there is something for all tastes. “Love Actually”

This 2003 comedy and romance Christmas movie is a fan favourite. It is written and directed by Richard Curtis, one of the UK’s most prominent screenwriters, producers and film directors. The all-star cast also features mostly British actors, among them Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson. The appeal of the film is how it delves into the types of love, as shown through 10 separate stories which involve a variety of individuals. As the movie progresses, many of the character’s narratives are shown to be interlinked.

The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday. It is then followed by an epilogue that takes place a month later. “Die Hard” “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie classic and a must-see for action film fanatics.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard. Picture: Instagram. The 1988 American movie centres on a New York City police officer, played by Bruce Willis, who tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party. The action flick is directed by John McTiernan and is based on the 1979 novel, “Nothing Lasts Forever”, by Roderick Thorp. “Die Hard” also features the likes of Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia.

Home Alone The “Home Alone” movie franchise rocketed interest in the Christmas movie genre, since the first movie was released back in 1990. It turned Macaulay Culkin into a child star and tells the festive story of an eight-year-old troublemaker, who after being mistakenly left home alone by his family during the holidays, must defend his home against burglars.

Following the release of the first “Home Alone”, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”; “Home Alone 3”; “Home Alone 4”; “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist" and “Home Sweet Home Alone” have all since been released. While the first film’s reception was initially mixed, in later years, the reception has been generally positive, with praise for its cast, humour,and music. “Home Alone” grossed $476.7 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing live-action comedy until the release of “The Hangover Part II” in 2011.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” This is yet another Christmas holiday classic, which is enjoyed by young and old during the holiday season. It tells the story of how the Grinch, a fictional character created by children’s author and cartoonist Dr Seuss, who lives in solitude just outside Whoville.

Jim Carrey as The Grinch. Picture: Instagram. He hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. But Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of the festival, sets out to reform him. The movie, which is also known as “Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, is a 2000 American Christmas fantasy comedy filmdirected by Ron Howard. It is based on Dr. Seuss’s 1957 children's book of the same name, as the first Dr Seuss book to be adapted into a full-length feature film and the first of only two live-action Dr Seuss films, followed by “The Cat in the Hat” in 2003.

It is narrated by Anthony Hopkins, and stars Jim Carrey as the eponymous character, with Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin and Molly Shannon in supporting roles. “The Holiday” The Holiday is a 2006 American romantic comedy film written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers, who has also worked on other Hollywood hits such as “It’s Complicated” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”