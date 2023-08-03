Clint Brink mourns the loss of his dad

Messages of support continue to pour in for media personality Clint Brink, who recently lost his father, Clinton Brink. Clint, 42, shared the news on his social media platforms and wrote: “Nothing could prepare us for this moment. I know I wasn’t ready to not have you around anymore. Another way of living now needs to happen for us. How we don’t know … but the pain is gone now. Rest well Daddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) Clint, who became a father in April this year, shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to his dad in June. He admired his father’s teachings of values and principles instilled through out his life. Clint shared an image of himself and his dad with his newborn baby Arielle Harmony.

He captioned the picture: “You’ve given me everything you never got. You shared your victories and your losses. You’ve taught me the value of character, integrity, respect and honest hard work. “You’ve shown me what belief in yourself can do. You showed me that you need to be a gentleman and a soldier. You’ve never withheld love even through the roughest patches. These qualities and lessons have made me a wealthy man. That wealth I have passed on to my wife and daughter. “I have had to be very patient and endure much to experience fatherhood and therefore the fruit is sweetest. God’s time is always on time. My cup runs over.”

Clint’s peers in the industry sent messages of support. Boity Thulo wrote: “My deepest deepest condolences Clint. I am so sorry. May God give you and your family all the comfort and grace needed. ❤” theodore_jantjies wrote: “Liefde brotha, Ons dink aan julle.”

ndade_moholo wrote: “ Deepest condolences my brother😢.” sivngesi sent heart emojis: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” leratoditshego wrote: “I’m just seeing this, my sincerest condolences to you, mom and Vicki. He was a great man, kind, gentle and full of laughter. May he rest in His heavenly embrace.”

yondathomas' wrote: “Deepest condolences to you and your family brother. We’ll keep you all in our prayers ❤️.” salaminamosese wrote: “ ❤️❤️❤️sending you and your family love at this time, Clint. Sorry for your loss.” corliprinsloo1 wrote: “Lots of love to you and Steffi... during this difficult and heart-breaking time💛💔😢 dink aan julle en weet God en sy engele gaan en sal julle styf vashou en vertroosting bring. @steffionthebrink @clintonthebrink.”