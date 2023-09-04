Independent Online
Monday, September 4, 2023

Clint Brink releases ‘Promising’ new single

Clint Brink. Picture: Instagram

Clint Brink. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Media personality Clint Brink has released his latest single, “Promise”.

Brink, 42, told Independent Media Entertainment that the song is inspired by his wife, Steffi Brink: “My producer, David Mutanda, sent me an Afrobeat beat a few weeks after I released ‘Hold on to love’, which I also co-produced with him.

“I took about two days to listen to similar styles from male artists including some dance hall, ragga and reggae.

“Once I was certain which route I wanted to take, it took me less than an hour to write. My wife is obviously an inspiration for what I wrote.”

He added: “David and I started working on the single a couple of months ago but in the interim we both had life happen. I lost my friend and colleague Bradley Olivier and then two weeks later my father.

“This impacted our plans for the song in a big way. Today is a month since my father’s passing. He told me that this was his favourite song of mine to date. I want to honour my father by making a success of everything I do.”

Brink, who juggles his acting and singing career while being a fitness guru, husband and first-time dad, said it’s all going well with a balanced schedule.

“I work anything from a 12-to-20-hour day.

“Tips for juggling life as a dad, husband, actor, singer, music producer and fitness enthusiast? Know what your purpose is in life, work your butt off and be intentional with your life.”

“Promise” is available on all digital platforms.

JohannesburgSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentArtistsPop culture