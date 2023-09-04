Clint Brink releases ‘Promising’ new single

Brink, 42, told Independent Media Entertainment that the song is inspired by his wife, Steffi Brink: “My producer, David Mutanda, sent me an Afrobeat beat a few weeks after I released ‘Hold on to love’, which I also co-produced with him.

“I took about two days to listen to similar styles from male artists including some dance hall, ragga and reggae.

“Once I was certain which route I wanted to take, it took me less than an hour to write. My wife is obviously an inspiration for what I wrote.”

He added: “David and I started working on the single a couple of months ago but in the interim we both had life happen. I lost my friend and colleague Bradley Olivier and then two weeks later my father.