When was the last time you heard a little bit of Coldplay? If it’s been a while, fans will be excited to know that the British band, known for hits like “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida,” has just released a new single titled “feelslikeimfallinginlove”. Coldplay, formed in 1996, consists of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. The band has achieved worldwide fame for their sound of alternative rock and pop music.

Coldplay’s last album, “Everyday Life”, was released in 2019 and received critical acclaim for its diverse sound. It’s been almost five years since the band released new music, but fans now get a taste with their latest single. If you’re a regular Coldplay listener, you’ll recognise their knack for evoking nostalgia, making it easy to imagine yourself living out the song in your own way. On June 21, Coldplay released “feelslikeimfallinginlove”, a track produced by the renowned Max Martin. The song unmistakably captures their signature vibe with creative articulation.

Set to be released on October 4, “Moon Music” will be Coldplay's tenth studio album. Tthe album promises to set new standards for sustainability. Each LP will be made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, with nine bottles used per record. feelslikeimfallinginlove



Fans are super excited and shared their thoughts on the single. X user @vinaverdemusic said: "Thank you for releasing this song as the first single cause it's so relaxing, beautiful melody. Love this song so much :)"

@LVI56 said: "Incredible as always. I keep listening to it and discovering more layers. I can hear a bit of every era poking through. This song is what Coldplay is all about. Can't wait for the album 🌈." @jamesnaylor_wrote: "151,158 minutes until 4th October. I think this is the only song I'll need until then 🩵."

While @nachiobtth joked: "Ugh, it's the silliest love song that ever love songed. So warm and fuzzy; I feel like I'm floating on a cloud of glittery stickers, cotton candy and vanilla ice cream I'M A GROWN MAN YOU ARE GROWN MEN THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE 🤣🥰🩵."