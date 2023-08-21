Comedian Dalin Oliver pops the question to girlfriend Maxine Ceasar

Comedian Dalin Oliver and his girlfriend Maxine Ceasar got engaged recently after making their relationship public three months ago. In May, Oliver posted the picture of the happy couple and told Independent Media Entertainment: “We have been seeing each other for a while now, but this is the first post of each other. I’m very happy, love is lekker man.

“We met at a gig. She is a singer, but I didn’t know her before I was booked for the same gig and she was there as a supporter. “We hit it off on that night, had great chemistry, great conversations, great company and from there I needed to not be my awkward self, but fortunately she found me to be funny, charming and attractive and look at us now … over the moon.” Oliver, who is known to be a comedic sports and radio presenter on GoodHope FM Breakfast, popped the question on Monday, August 14, surrounded by immediate family at Steenberg Wine Farm in Cape Town.

The blushing couple shared the news on social media today. Oliver, 34, said: “I surprised her, she thought I was in Joburg for work but her friend Kirsten helped me with everything from the flowers to the set-up and I proposed at sunset, it was 5.30ish.” The couple, who have been dating since April 22, say the moment is right and they feel they are meant for each other.

Oliver said: “I can feel I’m ready for the next step, we’re both in entertainment so we understand each other’s movements, the support, the understanding each other … it’s all there.” Ceasar, 30, said she found the hints a while before the big surprise: “On Sunday we were at church, his mom invited me out for nails and supper, my suspicions were there, she kept texting Dalin and updating him of our whereabouts, he called her, my friend was there … and then I knew something was up but I was blown away by the planning.” Oliver, who showed his romantic side, had prepared eight letters for Ceasar, who had to read them out, and the words in the stories of their first kiss, first meet, and first introduction to the parents became lyrics to a song he wrote and sang for her with his guitar, leading to the moment of the proposal.

Friends of the couple congratulated them: guy_mcdonald wrote: "Say whaaaaaaat! I thought you were never.. I mean you were not... I'm shooketh and happy for you Dalin!!! Congratulations 🎊 to you both and here's wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness! ✨️🙏🏼." traceylange wrote: "How wonderful and you played guitar and you were funny?! 😍😍😍 I mean!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."