Comedian Dalin Oliver to host online rugby show

Cape Town comedian and Goodhope FM Radio presenter Dalin Oliver is proving his mettle by launching his own rugby talk show. Oliver, who has a flourishing career in comedy and radio, told followers he was going to be hosting “The Late Late Tackle With Dalin Oliver” this week and he was excited to be adding another feather to his cap.

He wrote: “Beyond excited to tell you that I'll be hosting my own rugby show - The Late Late Tackle with Dalin Oliver 🎙 “All the magic is brought to you by @mtnza & SA Rugby. Now available on BokSquad - The Official Home of the Fans🏆 “Our first episode features @bokrugby superstars, Captain @siyakolisi & The Enforcer @ebenetzebeth4💪🏽

"One of the coolest projects I've had the privilege of working on - an amazing team of humans on and off camera @wishlist_media🥇All details available on boksquad.co.za/subscribe ✅️Thanks for the love and enjoy 🫶🏽" Oliver, who recently introduced his girlfriend, singer Maxine Ceasar, to followers, said he was ready to take on all the tackles he can on the show. "I'm highly excited for this journey, we started shooting eight weeks ago and it was filled with high energy conversation and informative sessions await avid rugby or sport lovers.