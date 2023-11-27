Comedian Jimmy Carr set to make SA audiences LOL in March 2024

British comedian and television host, Jimmy Carr, is back on the road with brand new material and will be stopping in South Africa to make fans Laugh Out Loud (LOL). Known for his signature laugh, deadpan delivery, edgy one-liners and near-the-knuckle humour, the global comedian announced on Instagram that he will tour his “Terribly Funny” stand-up comedy show in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on Saturday, March 2, and in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The dark-humoured comedian is one of the biggest selling live acts in the world. So far, Carr has toured over forty countries. His last tour, "Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits", sold over 480 000 tickets globally and his current show, "Terribly Funny", exceeds that figure. Carr is currently shocking and insulting audiences in USA before he heads to the UK and Ireland. 2024 will see him visit Australia, New Zealand and Canada too.

Whether you’ve seen him on “The Comedy Central Roast of Kenny Kunene” or “8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown”, his various Netflix comedy specials, or the barrage of “Jimmy Carr Owns Heckler” compilations on YouTube, Carr’s notoriety as a comedian who loves to push the boundaries of finding the joke in all situations. According to online reviews, “White people, black people, Asian people, gay people, straight people, men, women, transgender people, children, anti-vaxxers, scientists, politicians, royalty, religion and even his own tax evasive history weren’t safe as every line that came out his mouth had the audience loudly laughing through their shocked gasps of disbelief.” The Discovery Bank pre-sale starts at 9am on Wednesday, November 29 and will run until 8.59am on Friday, December 1 at Ticketmaster.