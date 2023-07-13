Comedy giants to take fans on a rib-tickling ride with ‘Darren Maule & Friends’

East Coast Radio breakfast host and comedian Darren Maule has gathered all his funny friends for another instalment of his comedy show, “Darren Maule & Friends”. The all-star ensemble which includes Mpho Popps, Mark Banks, Sifiso Nene, Mo Vawda, Khanyisa Bunu and Joey Rasdien, will have audience set for a rib-tickling ride as the roll around in their seats.

Back by popular demand, the show takes place at The Globe at Suncoast on Saturday, July 22. Maule’s hand-picked selection of the comedic powerhouses is set to ensure a night of pure comedy excellence. Popps will use his razor-sharp observational humour and his uncanny ability to find hilarity in the mundane to captivate audiences.

Mpho Popps. Picture: Supplied A true legend of South African comedy, Banks is renowned for his ability to push boundaries while delivering sharp social commentary with his biting sarcasm and irreverent style that sets him apart. Nene uses everyday experiences to create his content. His infectious laughter and personality is rivalled by his ability to seamlessly blend storytelling of his humble upbringing and unique experiences that shaped him. Vawda, who is arguably “the most overqualified comedian… with a PhD”, uses his quick wit and natural charisma to bring diverse audiences together.

Mo Vawda. Picture: Supplied A comedic force of nature, Bunu’s infectious energy and a natural presence on stage makes her a true stand-out in the comedy scene. She will delve into everyday situations of life in a relatable manner. Khanyisa Bunu. Picture: Supplied SA comedy OG, Rasdien will offer 100% unadulterated fun. Armed with a razor-sharp tongue, Rasdien is a master of observational comedy. His magnetic stage presence and thought-provoking social commentary makes him an absolute must-see performer. This remarkable line-up of friends guarantees audience an evening of non-stop laughter, so gather your friends and get your tickets at R200-R350 via Ticketpro for the ultimate comedy extravaganza.

The show starts at 8pm (doors open at 7pm). “Gateway’s Pop-Up Studio” Create a succulent garden, embroider a jacket, make earrings or a keyring or paint a canvas at one of Gateway’s arts and crafts studio this holiday season.

Situated on the cinema level, trained workshop facilitators will host a curated line-up of hands-on, fun creative workshops. Gateway marketing manager Michelle Shelley said: “The workshops are perfect for the holidays because we’re catering for children over 8 years old, and we have also included sessions that are better suited to older children and adults.” Each session is designed for maximum creativity and support, so no previous experience or skills are required.

The idea is that a simple project will be tackled from start to finish. “Each person will have the opportunity to master a new skill and express themselves in what they create. The environment is relaxed, social and engaging. We want families and friends to come and enjoy their time together, as well as the thrill of doing something different,” she said. Where: Cinema Level, Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

When: Until July 18. Cost: R120 a session via Webtickets. Ewok Robinson and his father, Dr Jeff ‘The Jazzman’ Robinson. Picture: Instagram “Two Dubious Gurus”

Fans of Ewok Robinson and his father, Dr Jeff “The Jazzman” Robinson can expect something unexpected as the two entertain patrons at the St Clements Restaurant on July 14. The duo are known for their performance of poetry and music that is aesthetically aligned with their combined jazz and hip hop roots. Keep your calendar free as Ewok, a spoken word hip hop activist and educator brings it all to the stage with his jazz flute and alto saxophone playing father.

Where: St Clements Restaurant, 191 Musgrave Road. When July 14. Doors open 6.30pm. Cost: R75 per person at the door.

“2023 Winter Living Theology” Each year the Jesuit Institute brings an internationally renowned theologian to SA. This year for their “Winter Living Theology” SA-born Jesuit, Fr David Neuhaus has been selected to attend the programme. He will be running a one-day course titled “The Gospel: would one book not have been enough?” and a three-day course titled “Our Bible: where does it come from, and why do we need it?”

Where: St Joseph’s Parish, Morningside. When: July 22 (one-day course) and July 25 - 27 (three-day course). The programme runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Cost: One-day course is R650 and the three-day course is R1950.

‘The Hollywood Walk of Fame’ is the perfect tribute show if you’re a movie music fan. Picture: Supplied. “The Hollywood Walk Of Fame” Whether you’re a lifelong movie fan, or just looking for a night of unforgettable entertainment, “The Hollywood Walk of Fame” is the perfect tribute show for you. The show will transport audiences to the silver screen, showcasing some of the greatest movie music of all time, live on stage.

Featuring a talented cast of singers and musicians, the show will bring to life iconic songs and unforgettable dance anthems from the 70s movie classic - “Grease” and tracks from all-time favourites, “Saturday Night Fever” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, among others. Where: The Barnyard, Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment. When: Until October 1.