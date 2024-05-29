Comedy heavyweights celebrate 30 years of democracy by roasting the country in ‘DemoCrazy: Roast of South Africa’

Now that the voting polls are officially closed, comedy-lovers can sit back and unwind with an evening of hilarious roasts from some of South Africa’s top comedy heavyweights. “DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa” was taped at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, May 22.

Comedians and media personalities, Mpho Popps, Skhumba, Chester Missing, Loyiso Gola, Desmond Dube, Siv Ngesi, John Vlismas, Rob van Vuuren, Melt Sieberhagen, Moghelingz (Banele Ndaba), Sho Madjozi, MoMo Matsunyane, Kate Liquorish, Devi Sankaree Govender, Joey Rasdien, Pule Welch and David Kau will pull the country to pieces as they make fun of everything from potholes to load shedding to corruption and winning the Rugby World Cup. According to a statement from the channel, “DemoCrazy” promises to be an entertaining and reflective look at our country's journey, filled with humour and heart. “From political satire to cultural observations and a remixed national anthem, our comedians will leave no stone unturned as they poke fun at the quirks and complexities that make Mzansi unique.

“Viewers can expect side-splitting skits, stand up performances and fake awards for some of South Africa’s most controversial figures and events, like the ‘Things That Tried to Kill Us but Didn’t Succeed’ Award, presented by Mpho Popps.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy Central Africa (@comedycentralaf) In celebration of South Africa’s 30 years of democracy, the show aims to offer South Africans a healthy dose of refection through humour and camaraderie.