Concern mounts as rapper J Molley posts distressing tweets

The recent act by South African rapper J Molley, also known as Jesse Mollett, where he sent out a distressing suicide note on X (Twitter), serves as a bare reminder of the critical importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. J Molley’s public expression of his inner turmoil, marked by the alarming tweets highlights the urgent need for society to address mental health issues with empathy and understanding.

While he did not go through with the act, the distressing nature of his message serves as a call to action for greater awareness and support for those grappling with similar challenges. This incident brings to mind the recent struggles of other prominent figures in the music community, such as Riky Rick, whose public battles with mental health have shed light on the pervasive issue of depression and suicide. After a significant hiatus from social media, J Molley made a return a few months ago, bravely sharing his struggles with addiction and other challenges while expressing hope for a fresh start.

However, despite his efforts to turn a new leaf, the weight of his mental health issues continued to burden him. @JMolleyOfficial wrote: ”I’ll Be Dead In 30 Minutes. It’s Already Done. No One Knows Where I Am & Nobody Can Save Me. No One Cares Though. Bye Guys 🙏🏼“ I’ll Be Dead In 30 Minutes. It’s Already Done. No One Knows Where I Am & Nobody Can Save Me. No One Cares Though. Bye Guys 🙏🏼

— J Molley (@JMolleyOfficial) May 30, 2024 Additionally, the rapper observed that the comment section lacked the expected support. Instead, X users were cold and heartless towards the situation, choosing to make light of it. He then wrote: “Look At All The Jokes. You Wonder Why I’m About To Be Dead ? it’s Not Hard To Figure Out. As A Human That Has An IQ Of 156 Mensa Certified I Have To Live Amongst These People With IQ’s Of 80.” Look At All The Jokes. You Wonder Why I’m About To Be Dead ? it’s Not Hard To Figure Out. As A Human That Has An IQ Of 156 Mensa Certified I Have To Live Amongst These People With IQ’s Of 80.

— J Molley (@JMolleyOfficial) May 30, 2024 There’s also a video of the rapper circulating where you can see him taking pills which was the initial cause for concern. J Molley just went live pic.twitter.com/fx9XBo9uzY — Jayhovah (@jayhovaJ) May 30, 2024 He claims the only person who can save him is his ex-girlfriend named Shamiso. He wrote: “Only Shamiso Can Save Me But She Won’t. Bye Guys, I’m Sorry 💔”