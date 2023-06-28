Connie Chiume on global collaboration with Essence Festival: ‘I want to expose SA talent to American market’

Renowned South African actress Connie Chiume is partnering with Essence Festival to promote and expose South Africa’s talent to the global market. Chiume has announced the launch of the “Essence of South Africa” initiative, which will be showcased during the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, US, from June 29 to July 3.

Through her Connie Chiume Foundation, the “Black Panther” actress will further her vision of creating more opportunities for South African artists to showcase their talent and gain exposure globally. The main objective of the “Essence of South Africa” initiative is to create lasting connections and collaborations between South Africa and international arts communities. It aims to provide global economic opportunities for South African women in the arts while promoting cultural exchange and empowerment in the art business.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment about the initiative, Chiume expressed her excitement to bring the vibrant culture of South Africa to the Essence Festival, a renowned platform that celebrates diverse cultures. “Our vision is to promote sustainable cultural ties and collaboration while empowering women in arts and culture business,” said Chiume. “Through this initiative, we aspire to create a lasting legacy impact project and forge strong connections that transcend borders.”

The “Essence of South Africa” will bring together thought leaders, industry professionals and artists to celebrate arts, culture and empowerment. The event will also include a seminar where stakeholders in the creative industry will engage and present South African talent to the world. While the original plan was to take a larger group of participants, limited funding has resulted in a smaller delegation consisting of the project manager, production manager, and Chiume herself.

However, the team intends to lay the groundwork for future events and activities by incorporating elements such as crafts, music, theatre, fashion and cuisine. According to Chiume, they have also identified South Africans living in the US who will participate in the festival, showcasing South African talent. This initiative marks the beginning of a long-lasting relationship with the global creative community. “I've been very lucky in the industry, in that I have travelled extensively. And I also have an event management company, through which I was always helping cultural events, especially in the US, to co-ordinate South African artists like dancers, crafters and musicians to take them abroad during the festival season.

“So, this time, I decided, you know what? Why don’t I do this on a bigger platform as the Connie Chiume Foundation, to continue to showcase South African talent on the international stages?” “The Essence of South Africa” will be hosted at the prestigious New Orleans Jazz Museum, blending the rich heritage of New Orleans with the vibrant spirit of South African culture. “It is with great pleasure that I welcome the Connie Chiume Foundation to the city for the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans,” said city of New Orleans mayor, Latoya Cantrell. “We understand how our communities and perseverance build us, and the rich history and traditions of New Orleans contribute to our strength.

“Considering the Connie Chiume Foundation’s cultural ambitions and its essential service to humanity, I applaud the foundation’s dedication and commitment to connecting continents through culture and exchange.” Echoing Cantrell’s sentiments, former first secretary: political, SA Embassy Washington DC, Tyrone Gunnie, added: “The arts and culture sector has been identified as one of the sectors in the South African economy that can make a positive contribution to addressing the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and high levels of inequality. “Cultural exchanges such as the one with Nosaconn (the New Orleans South Africa Connection) has the potential to contribute to addressing the triple challenges, but also to encourage entrepreneurship, especially among the youth.