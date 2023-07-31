Connie Ferguson remembers her ‘skat’ on 2nd death anniversary

Award-winning actress and film producer Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to honour the memory of her husband Shona Ferguson on his second death anniversary. The award-winning media mogul died on July 30, 2021 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after suffering from Covid-19-related complications.

Shona’s sudden death left Connie in a state of depression but now, from what we see on social media, it seems like Connie has grown to appreciate life so much more. Paying tribute to the “Kings of Jo’burg” star, Connie wrote on Instagram that despite his death, Shona is still alive in her heart, mind and through the memories they shared. “XXIV My LOVE.❤️ I can’t believe today marks the second anniversary of your transition! Time has become so strange to comprehend ... I still feel your presence so much, but the thought of never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time.

“But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, to hope, to dream.🙏🏾” She quoted the Bible verse, Psalm 73:26. “I hold on to this Psalm every time I need to remember where my strength comes from. Thank you for teaching me to BELIEVE, because that is the ONLY reason I’m still standing today.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

In the post, she said that, as a family, they still do a lot of the things Shona loved. “We travel with the fam, eat your favourite food, play your favourite music, dance and laugh! Yes we laugh a lot!😂 And every time we do we can literally hear the echo of your laughter in the midst of ours!😇 You are just unforgettable man!😍 Truly one of a kind. “God loved me so much he gave me you, and although it seems like it was only for 20 years, it was for eternity, because a love like ours never dies. I LOVE YOU FOREVER .❤️ Keep resting my SKAT. Till we meet again.🙏🏾🕊️🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Shona and Connie’s fans hopped in the comments to pay tribute to the film boss. @passion258 said: “Love like yours never dies 🙌. To have had the kind of love you had with your departed husband is a blessing that only God can give 🙌🙌. May his soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️. “You’re a lovable and sweet person, God has your back back and your family too ❤️❤️.”