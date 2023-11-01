Crowd-pleasing line-up for 40th KZNPO anniversary concert

Durbanites can prepare for a full week of activities in the arts space. Pick your fancy and head out for a fun-filled night with your whole family. “Third KZN Philharmonic Spring Season Concert”

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra gets read to perform a sumptuous programme of Schubert, Beethoven and Bruch for the third concert of their 2023 Spring Symphony Season, taking place as part of the orchestra’s 40th anniversary. Guest conductor, Cape Town based Daniel Boico will return to the podium with a crowd-pleasing line-up. First, Russia’s internationally acclaimed master-pianist and composer, Nikita Mndoyants will perform Schubert’s joyous “Rosamunde” and Max Bruch’s hyper-melodic “Symphony No. 3”.

Bongani Tembe, KZN Philharmonic’s chief executive and artistic director said: “We are overjoyed to join hands once again with our special family of music lovers for the third concert of our four-concert Spring Symphony Season. “We are delighted to welcome back our guest resident conductor, Daniel Boico together with talented pianist Nikita Mndoyants, who will join our dedicated orchestral musicians in bringing our audiences many hours of sheer musical magic. “The season dovetails with our ongoing work in the spheres of community engagement and skills transfer among new-generation artists and learners.”

Where: Durban Playhouse Opera. When: Thursday, November 2, at 7pm. Cost: Book season tickets through Quicket or call 031 369 9438. Morning rehearsal concerts for the final rehearsal every Thursday morning at 10am. Tickets cost R50 for adults and R30 for children under 12.

“Baritone Federico Freschi in concert with Christopher Duigan” KZN pianist Christopher Duigan announces the return of popular baritone Federico Freschi accompanied by Duigan, to Music Revival stages. After a four-year sojourn in New Zealand Freschi will once again visit for a splendid selection of yours and his favourite “highlights-only” repertoire from the world of opera, musicals and popular song.

This includes favourites from operas “Carmen”, “Barber of Seville” and “Marriage of Figaro”, from the musicals “South Pacific”, “My Fair Lady”, inspirational numbers such as “You Raise Me Up” and “The Holy City”, plus a selection from the Cole Porter songbook. Duigan plays romantic favourites from the vast piano repertoire including Liszt-Liebestraum No. 3, Chopin-Nocturnes, Debussy-Rêverie and Sinding’s Rustle of Spring! Where: All Souls Anglican Church. Sheffield Beach Road, Umhlali, Salt Rock.

When: Sunday, November 5, at 3pm. Cost: R150 include tea and refreshments at interval. Book via WhatsApp on 083 417 4473 or email [email protected]. “The Little Mermaid”

Audience are in for an electrifying experience as they dive into the mesmerizing world of “The Little Mermaid” through an enchanting ballet production, expertly choreographed by the dynamic duo, Bev and Kerry Hall. This extraordinary show showcases the incredible talent of their studio dancers, ranging in age from 3 to 21 years. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey that will transport you to a magical realm, where every moment comes alive with narration, and where enchantment knows no bounds.

Where: Durban Playhouse, Drama Theatre. When: Saturday, November 4. Cost: R165 via Webtickets.

“A Funny Thing Happened On The Way TO The Forum” This screen adaptation of the stage musical of the same name finds the Roman slave Pseudolus (Zero Mostel) scheming his way to freedom by playing matchmaker for his master's son, Hero, who is smitten with the blonde and beautiful Philia. However, things don't go at all according to plan. The complications that ensue involve blackmail, funny disguises and long-lost children, while Pseudolus desperately tries to keep up with his end of the bargain.