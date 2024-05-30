CT WHAT’S ON: Luna Duo to take fans on a journey through classical music

“Luna Duo in Concert” The newly-formed musical group Luna Duo, brings together two of South Africa’s leading clarinettists Annelize de Villiers and Danielle Rossouw, who are both from Cape Town.

Accompanied by acclaimed pianist Esthea Kruger, their upcoming concert seeks to celebrate their musical union. It will also feature the works of German composer and pianist Felix Mendelssohn, Italian musical composer Michele Mangani, English composer and conductor Sir Peter Maxwell Davies and Danish composer Otto Mortensen. Attendees can expect an eclectic program, which is set to showcase the duo’s expressive abilities.

It will also feature invigorating dances, folk elements and enchanting melodies while also exploring the clarinet’s incredible range in tone, virtuosity, lyricism and elegance. De Villiers, who joined the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) in 2017 as sub-principal clarinet, is thrilled to be part of the ensemble. “The orchestra inspired and motivated me as a child and especially during my student years at UCT,” she said.

She has also received numerous accolades, including awards at the ATKV Muziq National Solo Competition and an ensemble win at the Philip Schock Chamber Music Competition. Her experience extends to the South African National Youth Orchestra, the Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival as well as performing abroad. Meanwhile, Rossouw joined the CPO as sub-principal clarinet in 2022. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in clarinet performance from the Ghent Conservatoire in Belgium and a Master’s Degree from Fonthys Conservatoire in the Netherlands.

As an enthusiastic chamber music player, Rossouw was a finalist at the Willem II Chamber Music Competition in the Netherlands in 2021. Born in Cape Town, she left South Africa in 2015 to study in Europe and returned in 2022 to establish her music career in the country. As Luna Duo, the pair promises their concert will be a memorable journey of the world of classical music. Where: The Erin Hall in Rondebosch.

When: Sunday, June 2, at 2.30pm. Cost: Tickets cost R200 and R100, for students, through Webtickets. Loufi. Picture: FACEBOOK Loufi at Harley’s

“Kom ons raak vuil soos wit skoene!” (“Let’s get dirty like white shoes“). That’s a line from one Loufi’s popular songs, “Wit Skoene” (White Shoes). The musician, whose real name is Jean-Luc Handel, is set to perform this weekend. The Port Elizabeth-born artist is passionate about music of all genres. His goal is to create songs that inspire positive change by telling stories that add value to people’s lives.

A former member of CMB of Young Park, Loufi has recently chosen to embark on a solo career as he seeks to make his music more reflective of his personal experiences. This authenticity and relatability has seen Loufi's music resonate with his fans as he is also known to deeply connect with his audiences during his live performances. DJ Yes Jack, whose real name is Stephan Jacobs, will join Loufi on stage, rocking the deck.

This dynamic duo promises to deliver a memorable evening of entertainment, blending Loufi’s storytelling and musical talent with Jack’s infectious beats. With Harley’s vibrant aesthetic and the stage set for the artists, you can either sit back and enjoy the show while sipping on your choice of drink, or join in on the fun as attendees are invited to dance and sing along. Where: Harleys on Main in Somerset West.

When: Friday 31 May. Loufi is set to perform at 11pm. Cost: Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Influencer Peadon Smith. Picture: FACEBOOK Unwine - Sip & Paint

Born and bred in Ravensmead, the multi-talented Peadon Smith is set to light up the Mother City this weekend. As a content creator, MC, voice artist and event organizer, Smith is set to present an evening of dining and painting. “Join us for a night filled with creativity and relaxation, as you savour delicious food and express your artistic and R&B soulful side,” organisers said.

Whether you're an experienced artist or just looking to try something new, this event promises a fun and memorable experience. Where: Hotel Sky Cape Town in Foreshore. When: Saturday, June 1, at 2pm.