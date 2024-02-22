Cyan Boujee claps back at MacG for calling her a ‘prostitute’

Media personality, influencer and popular DJ Cyan Boujee is fuming after Mac G and Sol Phenduka took a dig at her in their latest episode of “Podcast and Chill”. MacG recently called Boujee a prostitute and criticised her for going to a school to give a motivational talk to the students.

On the podcas,t he asked Phenduka and Khanya Hlubi, who is known as Ghost Lady, “What do you think about prostitutes motivating kids... Cyan Boujee, dude, what f***ery is that... That principal must be fired.” Phenduka responded: “No man, that is fowl. Who co-signed Boujee to school... She can’t even talk... why would you call Cyan Boujee to school, I don’t get it, if I was a parent at that school, I’ll kick down doors.” Watch video below:

#shorts #viralshorts #c#CapCut #YOU #life #monday #tiktok #mondaymotivation ♬ original sound - Jabs @jabs1703 That principal must be burned to death for calling a PROSTITUTE, Cyan Boujee to school to motivate kids," #PodcastandChill The podcasters then phoned Boujee and she explained on the podcast how the school visit came about. She said that a grandmother, who is also a teacher at the schoo, requested for her to do motivational talk to the Grade 7s as they were tasked to do an essay on their role models. “I realised that more than anything, more than the drama, a lot of people really look up to me because of the strength that I have... She found one student who wrote about me. So the motivation was to tell them to finish school.”

The media personality added that she felt the love from the pupils during her visit to the school. “Maybe you guys are trying to make a joke about me going to the school, but actually I witnessed it myself. “I got to see how kids love me, start crying, which means that they actually look up to me. They see the greatness that I have, and maybe they just see that they can be the same way as I am.”

@xavierstifler #fyp #PodcastAndChill - Cyan Boujee was called by her grandmother who's a teacher in that school to come & motivate kids?🤔 Is it nepotism, or she's that good, & kids really look up to her? MacG's line of questioning 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😂 #podcastandchillwithmacg🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 #cyanboujee @podcastandchill @SolPhenduka ♬ original sound - Xavier Problematic S After realising that MacG and Phenduka were using their platform to make fun of her, she took to social media to clap back at the podcasters. She wrote on X: “Being in the industry for decades and having a 22-year-old come in a year and make 10x what you’ve made is the kind of hate I understand, but I repeat, ‘Don’t swear on my name’. “Keep your respect high for me cause you know I’m one of the top 5 guests out of a million guests you’ve had that gave you one million views.

“And I don’t wanna talk about that dark blue, blob fish fat man. He’s just a puppet gaining coins from this and I’ll be stooping 100 times low.” Screengrab of Cyan Boujee’s response to MacG and Sol Phenduka offending her. Her response didn’t sit well with many social media users, who sided with MacG on this debate. Others found the situation comical. @Sandiso__N wrote: “Mac G is the best and we don't care how y'all feel about him. He got any right like any other person to share his thoughts. And the fact that he said... He won't allow no mahosha to come to popcast and lie to us no more!”