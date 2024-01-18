Cyan Boujee leaves social media users with mixed reactions over her new ride

Cyan Boujee has left social media users in a frenzy after posting pictures of her newly purchased 2020 Range Rover Velar P250. The media personality, influencer and popular DJ has been going viral daily this year since news broke that she allegedly assaulted her ex-manager, Wellington Lerato Malete.

She has since publicly denied the attack. The reason for the alleged attack was money and other things that were owed to her. Online reports stated that Boujee was low on cash and had asked Malete to pay her, but her recent move has confirmed otherwise and has left X users with mixed feelings.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite posted pictures of her new ride along with the Psalms 23:5 Bible verse that read: “Even if i go through the deepest darkness, i will not be afraid. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies and fill my cup to the brim. I know that your goodness and love will be with me all my life. 🤍.” She also thanked DJ, producer and car dealership owner, Bonjo Mosupye, for making her purchase possible. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honour Zuma 🇿🇦 (@cyan.boujee24) Over on X, some fans congratulated her on the new car, while others were confused by the purchase, alleging that she clout-chasing.

@Mayo6Tee commented: “Since the manager stole her gigs money, how did she afford this one?” Since the manager stole her gigs money ,how did she afford this one? — Don Mayo (@Mayo6Tee) January 17, 2024 @Malcolm75160123 wrote: “This child is too far gone. She's living for people's validation. Since the allegations, she needs to prove to people who don't matter that she's doing real good. 😐. “Someone needs to write a thesis on this type of trauma inflicted on our native people. This syndrome needs a name.”