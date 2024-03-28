Da Muziqal Chef drops extended play of ‘Just a Taste’ EP

Renowned amapiano star Da Muziqal Chef has released the extended play of his hit EP, “Just a Taste”. The extended version, which comes barely a year after the producer and DJ’s initial album, features nine new tracks.

“Following the tremendous success of the original ‘Just a Taste’ EP, which captivated audiences with its dynamic melodies, Da Muziqal Chef now invites listeners to delve deeper into his sonic world with this deluxe edition,” a statement read. “With additional tracks that promise to elevate the amapiano experience, this release is a testament to Da Muziqal Chef’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge music that resonates with fans worldwide.” “Ngino Mona”, a single which features fellow amapiano sensation MaWhoo, forms part of the artist’s new musical offering.

The electrifying focus track of the deluxe edition showcases the “John Wick” hitmaker’s signature style as it fuses with MaWhoo’s mesmerising vocals. “From start to finish, ‘Ngino Mona’ is a testament to the producer’s ability to craft infectious rhythms that leave an indelible mark on listeners.” The musician, whose real name is Tshepo Bure, is excited for fans to hear his latest tracks.

“This release represents a new chapter in my musical journey and I can’t wait for listeners to experience the energy and passion that went into creating these tracks,” he said, in a statement. Apart from “Ngino Mona”, the “Just a Taste” extended play also features two new singles that further showcase the musician’s versatility and innovation as a producer. Since his arrival in 2021, the amapiano artist has been making waves in the entertainment industry.

In celebration of his “Just a Taste” EP, Apple Music announced the musician as the next “Isgubhu” cover star earlier this month. “As a producer and DJ I have always wanted to be the cover artist for the ‘Isghubu’ playlist,” he said at the time. “This is because I want to showcase the music that is near and dear to me, and I appreciate the team for giving me this opportunity.”