Daddy Yankee recently made a public announcement at his final performance of the La Ultima Vuelta (Last Lap) world tour that he is retiring from music and devoting his life to serve Jesus Christ. The video has circulated across all social media platforms and most news outlets.

Additionally, recent data indicates that Daddy Yankee, renowned as the “King of Reggaeton“ has experienced a significant surge of over 300 000 new followers on Instagram since he announced his transition from the music charts to a focus on church activities. A study conducted by betting experts from “smart betting guide” revealed that Daddy Yankee's social media following has grown significantly after his decision to retire and concentrate on his new beliefs. The research revealed a remarkable increase of 307 064 followers on Daddy Yankee's Instagram account since the announcement made on Tuesday, December 5.

Currently, the 46-year-old artist boasts an Instagram following of 49.1 million, which includes notable figures such as Drake, Rosalia and Steve Aoki. Additionally, his commitment to full-time church involvement has triggered growth on TikTok, resulting in an additional 100 000 followers, increasing his follower count from 14.9 million to 15 million. This surge in social media popularity has elevated Daddy Yankee's potential earnings on Instagram to an estimated £30 763 (R731 956.66) per sponsored post.

This calculation is based on his substantial follower count and an engagement rate of 0.32%. Furthermore, “Despacito” stands as his most celebrated song, amassing an impressive 1.6 billion downloads and generating over £3 156 707 (R75 099 270.88) in revenue based on average Spotify earnings per stream. The song's success includes a staggering 16-week stint at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a diamond certification from the RIAA, marking it as the first Latin song to achieve this status.