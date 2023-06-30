Dale Johnson drops new single on his return from a music hiatus

Cape Town musician Dale Johnson drops his debut single “Don’t Know Me” featuring Chaise Williams and Shaney Jay. Johnson told Independent Media that he is back with a bang after taking time out to focus on his business.

The 32-year-old rapper began his career as a DJ at 15, but a serious motorbike accident at 18 led him to pivot into music production. Over the years he has worked with some of South Africa’s most popular musicians, making a name for himself in the music industry. Johnson said: “After many years in the music industry and investing in others and their music, I reached a point of starting my own family and focusing on my personal life outside of music.

Referring to seven years ago, Johnson explained: “At this point I discovered that the money wasn’t really consistent in music at the time. Dale Johnson. Picture: Supplied “My daughter was born and I needed a proper income, I then stopped making music and started a business. “I decided to wait until I was more successful to come back to music and fund my own passion as opposed to waiting for a record label and that’s why I came back and I am funding everything myself and I can do what I love while taking care of my business and my family as well.”

His ability to excel in both his music and business industries is a testament to his hard work and dedication. With his latest project, Johnson continues to showcase his passion for music and his commitment to creating quality content. Despite his success in the business world, Johnson has decided to return to his roots in the music industry with his first single, “Don’t Know Me”.