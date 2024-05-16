Dalin Oliver to perform '90 Day Comedian' for one-night-only in Stellenbosch

Dalin Oliver is bringing his unique sense of humour to Stellies with his one-man stand-up comedy act, “90 Day Comedian”, at The Thirsty Scarecrow at 6pm on May 16. If you're familiar with the Cape Town-born comedian, you know you're about to kraak (laugh out loud) yourself from start to finish.

“The show is basically a show which highlights how amazing South Africa is as a country and how amazing its people are,” he explained. With a comedy career spanning 14 years, Oliver reflected on his growth and evolution in the industry. “I’m in grade 9 when it comes to comedy,” he joked. “I can feel the growth, I can feel the different seasons that I’ve gone through in my life. It’s been showing in my stand-up comedy shows.”

Oliver also recently decided to step away from his Goodhope FM radio hosting duties in order to fully commit to his comedy career. “The season came to an end as travelling became more demanding. I needed to choose whether or not I’m going to put all my focus and energy into stand up comedy,” he explained about leaving the popular radio station. “This is the exciting time where I push myself to the next stage of my stand-up career and start planning a international calender, but also a local calender and taking a dive into the deep waters and see what happens,” he added.

Oliver has also set his sights on some big international shows coming up in June and July, which will be his biggest tour abroad to date. But he will return home after that to once again share his comedic skills with South Africa. So, if you’re in and around Stellenbosch, don’t miss the chance to see Olivier live in action.