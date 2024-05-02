Dan Corder bids farewell to 5FM's 5 Breakfast Show

After three years of entertaining South African audiences on 5FM's breakfast slot, Dan Corder has bid adieu to the airwaves to pursue a long-held dream in television. His departure from the station marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, music and engaging conversation.

Corder's last broadcast aired on Friday, 26 April, drawing a poignant curtain on his tenure as the host of one of the nation's most beloved morning shows. During his time at 5FM, he not only captured the hearts of listeners but also ventured into the world of podcasting with his highly successful venture, "The Issue with Dan Corder". Reflecting on his departure, Corder expressed a mixture of gratitude and sadness.

"I am very sad to be leaving 5FM, the radio station of my dreams that I never thought I'd be lucky enough to work for," he said. "The last three years have been wonderful, and I am so lucky." Corder's departure comes as he takes on a new chapter in his career, seizing an opportunity in television that has long been a personal aspiration. "We built a show that means so much to me," he shared. "Most of all, I am grateful for the team... This show has been built on those bonds."

"I am so excited to see where 5FM goes next," he enthused. "The station has always been unique in South Africa... It gives young people the chance to make magic." In the interim, Nick Archibald, host of Top 40 on 5, will be stepping in to fill Corder's shoes on 5 Breakfast. The announcement was met with anticipation from fans, with acting business manager, Mike Bossenger, expressing confidence in Archibald's ability to deliver captivating content.

"In true 5FM style, Dan has manned one of the hottest chairs at the station with awesome skill. We know he’ll stay tuned to 5FM’s airwaves and wish him all the best for this exciting new chapter,“ Bossenger said. Saying goodbye



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/BETaQj5bHs — Dan Corder 📺 (@DanCorderOnAir) April 26, 2024 @sthezulu98 wrote: “Wishing you nothing but the best in your future endeavours, brother. 🙏🏾🥺” @Northberg014 also wrote: “Good luck Dan. I didn't listen to your show. But I'm a fan of your podcast. It's sad to see you leave something you love. But all the best with your endeavors.”