Dan Patlansky is coming to SA in 2024 to launch album

World-renowned blues rock guitarist, Dan Patlansky will be returning to South Africa in March 2024 to give his fans a sweet offering. The “Hounds Loose” singer recently announced that he would be dropping his 11th studio album on March 1, 2024.

He is also set to debut his new music in South Africa from March 6 to 24 before heading on his international tour from April. “Movin’ On” comes after the release of his previous album, “Shelter of Bones” in 2022, which was voted the second Best Blues Rock Album of 2022 by Blues Rock Review USA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Patlansky (@danpatlansky) “It is all about going back to my roots musically; playing and writing music that I love the most.

“This is without a doubt my most honest and raw offering to date. The older I get, the more important it is for me to play what I truly believe in,” said the “Bad Soul” hitmaker. He describes the album as a “no-nonsense, unforgiving and relentless time capsule” of how he wants to be remembered. Even with the recording of the songs, he said the focus was to strive for a sound as authentic as a live performance with as little polish and editing as possible.

“My new record is a true representation of myself as an artist… and more importantly, the way I want to be known as an artist. “Rediscovering myself, remembering what makes me tick musically, and leaving the past far behind are all themes throughout the album. “I wanted to make music that I love without worrying about commercial ideals,” added Patlansky.

He chose “Movin’ On” as the title track to the album, because the song speaks for the entire theme of the record as a whole. He said while performing new songs throughout 2023, “Movin’ On” seemed to resonate with audiences on a deeper level, so he considered this as the perfect title for his new offering. Tour dates:

– Suncoast Barnyard on March 6. – Atterbury Theatre on March 7. -Emperors Palace Barnyard on March 13.

– Old Selbornian Club on March 15. – The Music Kitchen on March 16. – Blend Country Restaurant on March 17.

– Tyger Valley Barnyard on March 20. – Daisy Jones Bar on march 22 March. – Deus Ex Machina on March 24.