Dancers put their best foot forward to raise funds for The Royal Academy of Dance

Dance academies around KwaZulu Natal are putting their little and not so little dancers to work, all in the name of fundraising. “Rhythm and Dance” is set to take place at the Playhouse Opera on Saturday, September 9, for two performances at 1pm and 4pm.

The production is in aid of raising funds for the The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD). Since 1920 RAD, one of the world’s most influential dance education and training organisations, has been dedicated to fostering and developing dancers and choreographers. Their mission is to empower people through the enjoyment of dance education and they believe that “every body” should have the opportunity to learn to dance.

In their annual showcase, 11 dance studios namely MAS School of Ballet, Midlands Dance Theatre, Domaine’s School of Dance, Davidson School of Dance, Brenda McLachlan School of Dance, Betty Blake Academy of Dance, Hayman Dance, Highway Dance Academy, Step in Time, GSS Dance and My Dance Studio, will participate. Dancers will showcase a variety of dance styles including classical ballet, musical theatre, contemporary, tap, modern contemporary, hip-hop, Russian folk and fusion. Mary Ann Salvage of MAS School of Ballet, who has been a qualified teacher since 1980, will choreograph two numbers on the programme.

“My small number called ‘Polka Dot Dun!’ will feature a whole bunch of little kids from the age of 6 to 11. And then we’re doing the Balalaika which is a Russian national dance. “The aim of the production is to make audiences aware that classical ballet still exists in Durban. We have a constant struggle to keep the arts alive, particularly the classics. “Parents should send their kids to ballet. It’s the most wonderful art to express one’s self in. Compared to hip hop and other dance genres, it is a strict and disciplined art form.

MAS Ballet dancers performing “Polka Dot Fun!” L to R: Zibusiso Ntsele, Amber-Lee Africa, Georgia Ally, Lukhanyo Mkhize. Salvage said that unlike Johannesburg and Cape Town, Durban is in dire need to keep the art form alive. “A lot of teachers have retired and also left Durban because they can’t earn a living here. They stopped teaching because there isn’t enough students. “The problem is nationwide, but Joburg has a bigger community of ballet teachers and students because they have a ballet company and so does Cape Town. So these provinces are still thriving. We have the beautiful Playhouse Theatre but a lot of the kids don’t know where and what the Playhouse is,” she said.

Convened by Stav Bozas and Olivia Lume, “Rhythm and Dance” celebrates the development of the students’ skills, achievement and growing sense of self-worth. It also recognises the ballet teachers who invested many hours training their students to ensure that they are technically and creatively excellent in skills, knowledge and understanding. Every item promises to be visually appealing, paying attention to the dance techniques, in the costumes, which add to the colourfulness and interest of the programme.

Tickets are R100 via Webtickets or at Pick n Pay outlets. “Shall We Dance” Where: Playhouse Opera.

When: September 15 -17. The annual dance production, “Shall We Dance” celebrates its 29th anniversary production at the Playhouse Opera from September 15 - 17. Asiphile Nzimande (10) and Slindile Ncobela (9) who will be performing at “Shall We Dance”. Picture: Val Adamson. Audience can expect to see thrilling performances from Durban’s diverse dance scene. Dance styles featured will include ballroom, Latin American, traditional and contemporary ballet, toe-tapping Irish, Bollywood, smooth tap, dramatic Spanish and some elegant show dancing.

Presented by the South African Dance Teachers’ Association, the show is directed by dance stalwarts Caryl Cusens and Neville Letard. Guest artists include Cape Town’s Keanan McClune and Chantelle Le Roux who are the undefeated South African Amateur, Ballroom and Latin Couple. Tickets are R120 for Friday at 7pm; R180 for Saturday at 1pm and 5pm, R120 for Sunday at 11am and R180 for 3pm. Bookings via Webtickets.

“Callies in Concert” Where: 3 Bergview Road, Hilton. When: Saturday, September 9, at 2pm.

A Scottish music variety concert featuring the Durban and Pmb Caledonian Society Pipe Bands, Celidh band and guest artists, will be held on Saturday. For over 100 years the Caledonian Society has offered Celtic lovers a place to meet, share skills and enjoy good fellowship. Now in the “Callies in Concert” audiences will be mesmerized by the enchanting tunes and rhythms that these incredible bands have to offer.

Tickets are R100 at the door. “JOMBA!” Where: “JOMBA!” YouTube Channel.

When: Stream “Into Emdaka” on Thursday, September 7, at 6pm and “Elegbara” and “Èda” on Sunday, September 10, from 6pm. The “JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience”, comes to a close this Sunday, but theatre-goers can still catch a few more productions via the “JOMBA!” YouTube channel. Marcia Mzindle’s dance work, “Into Emdaka”, will showcase on Thursday, September 7, at 6pm.