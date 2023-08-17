Darius Jackson allegedly moves on amidst Keke and Usher’s ‘Boyfriend’ music video buzz

Seriously, is anyone else getting the vibe that this entire spectacle is nothing but a carefully choreographed performance? I mean, come on, there’s just an overwhelming excess of drama sauce dripping all over the place. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more theatrical, Usher and Keke Palmer casually drop a music video titled, “Boyfriend,” which was filmed in Las Vegas. Suspicious much?

And guess who’s front and center of this masterpiece? None other than Keke Palmer herself, playing the leading lady role with all the sass and gusto one could imagine. According to reports, amidst the playful new musical collaboration between the “Nope” star and Usher, an insider has revealed that Jackson, who is also the father of their infant son Leo, is moving past the previous conflicts.

Jackson is taking the high road, “He’s moved on,” a source at “PEOPLE” revealed. The scoop is, Jackson’s all about levelling up his acting game and leaving that “pop culture” hoopla in the past. And on the co-parenting front, these two are trying to make it work. He expressed to “People”: “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” 🤣 You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank… pic.twitter.com/IoBxDO72kS — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 16, 2023 Meanwhile, Keke is Keke-ing it up in the music video. She took to X to write: “Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” 🤣 You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer.“ Talk about adding salt to the wound but, as we’ve heard, there’s no wound and no salt. Tweeps were loving the vibe.