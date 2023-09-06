Davido, Blxckie, Benjamin Dube set to perform at inaugural Trace Awards

Africa’s cream of the crop music talent have been signed up to perform at the first Trace Awards.The much anticipated event is set to showcase an explosive array of African and Afro-inspired music. While the announcement is only dropping the names of the first performers, fans are already excited for just a hint of the amount of acts preparing to entertain.

Among the music stars on the line-up are Davido (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Bamby (French Guiana), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Bwiza (Rwanda), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), Janet Otieno (Kenya), Josey (Ivory Coast), Kalash (Martinique), Kizz Daniel (Nigeria), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde), Locko (Cameroon), Mikl (Reunion), Perola (Angola), Plutonio (Mozambique), Princess Lover (Martinique), Ronisia (France), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), Tayc (France), Terell Elymoor (Mayotte) and Viviane Chidid (Senegal). More performers will be announced at a later date. Influential UK-based Afrobeat band, concert headliners and Best Live nominee, The Compozers, are also heading to Kigali as the house band for the Trace Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trace Awards & Festival 2023 (@traceawardsandfestival) Co-founder and executive chairman of Trace, Olivier Laouchez, said in a press release, “Since its very first day, Trace has been promoting and showcasing the diversity and power of Afro-urban culture. “There is no better way to celebrate our milestone twentieth birthday with this exciting new music and cultural franchise.” “The Trace Awards is our way of celebrating the artistry, vision and impact of musicians and other leaders in the urban cultural landscape with an out-of-this world ceremony that highlights and rewards their success and influence both in Africa and on the world stage.”

The Trace Awards takes place at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on October 21, 2023. Music fans will have the opportunity to experience the live event, which will be presented on a purpose-built stage. More than 150 artists have been nominated in the Trace Awards.