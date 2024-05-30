Davido launches $Davido crypto token while enjoying Cape Town

Nigerian music star Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is currently soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Cape Town. Known for his energetic hits and larger-than-life personality, Davido is not just enjoying the sights and sounds of the Mother City but he's also diving into the world of cryptocurrency with the launch of his own coin, $Davido.

The DMW label owner made the exciting announcement on his X handle, sharing a screenshot of his coin, which runs on Solana’s blockchain platform. Barely hours after its launch, $DAVIDO sky-rocketed to the top spot on DEX Screener, capturing major attention from his fan base. Hmmm $DAVIDO

— Davido (@davido) May 29, 2024 Additionally, the "Gobe" hitmaker is a big fan of the country's vibrant music scene, its friendly people, and the breathtaking landscapes. A few months ago, Davido was in South Africa to record a new song with local stars Young Stunna and DJ Maphorisa. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration, which promises to be a hit given the talent involved.

Recently, Davido took to social media to announce his return to South Africa. He shared a photo of himself enjoying a shopping spree, clearly having a blast in the company of friends and fans. “Cape Town moments 🇿🇦,” he wrote. Cape Town moments 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/aYN32PDn6D

Enjoy the real beauty of Africa — Blessed (@BlessedOdoba) May 29, 2024 Meanwhile, @Homiebishop wrote: “I speak for all South Africans when I say we don’t care about Davido and we don’t care about his mid songs” I speak for all South Africans when I say we don’t care about Davido and we don’t care about his mid songs