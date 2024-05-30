Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, May 30, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Davido launches $Davido crypto token while enjoying Cape Town

Nigerian music star Davido. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Nigerian music star Davido. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 55m ago

Share

Nigerian music star Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is currently soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Cape Town.

Known for his energetic hits and larger-than-life personality, Davido is not just enjoying the sights and sounds of the Mother City but he's also diving into the world of cryptocurrency with the launch of his own coin, $Davido.

The DMW label owner made the exciting announcement on his X handle, sharing a screenshot of his coin, which runs on Solana’s blockchain platform.

Barely hours after its launch, $DAVIDO sky-rocketed to the top spot on DEX Screener, capturing major attention from his fan base.

— Davido (@davido) May 29, 2024

Additionally, the "Gobe" hitmaker is a big fan of the country's vibrant music scene, its friendly people, and the breathtaking landscapes.

A few months ago, Davido was in South Africa to record a new song with local stars Young Stunna and DJ Maphorisa.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration, which promises to be a hit given the talent involved.

Recently, Davido took to social media to announce his return to South Africa. He shared a photo of himself enjoying a shopping spree, clearly having a blast in the company of friends and fans.

“Cape Town moments 🇿🇦,” he wrote.

— Davido (@davido) May 29, 2024

@TipsyOdds commented: “My idolo, you’re loved here.”

@BlessedOdoba commented: “Enjoy the real beauty of Africa.”

Meanwhile, @Homiebishop wrote: “I speak for all South Africans when I say we don’t care about Davido and we don’t care about his mid songs”

— VERIFIED homie (@Homiebishop) May 29, 2024

@badlieutanant took the time to speak on some other “issues”: “Davido, you're not a child anymore. Sort out your issues with Big Wiz and Burna Boy. Instead, you should unite and concentrate on pushing afrobeat forward together.”

Related Topics:

south africacape townnigeriamusictourismviralentertainmentsouth african celebssouth african entertainmentafrican travelfashion accessoriesafrobeatsrappers