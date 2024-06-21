Davido, Musa Keys among top African artists performing at ‘Music for Wildlife’ concert

Some of Africa’s leading music artists will be lending their voices to a good cause. They will perform in the concert series, “Music for Wildlife”, which will premiere on Trace Africa (DStv channel 326) as well as the network’s streaming platform from Friday, June 21.

It will see multi-award-winning artists like Davido, 2Baba, Musa Keys, Focalistic and “Dalie” hitmaker, Kamo Mphela, among 150 other chart-topping artists from across the continent, come together to perform to protect the continent’s wildlife. Each concert will also include special features from African and international stars from sports, comedy, television and the film industry. They includes the likes of Jacky Chan, Sir Richard Branson, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, among others.

These artists will use their voices and influence to speak out against the threats facing wildlife. Through the concert, they also seek to inspire viewers to connect with their wild spaces in national parks. The initiative forms part of the network’s 21st anniversary celebration.

Amapiano pioneer Focalistic said in a statement that Africans should care about protecting their wildlife. “Wildlife and national parks create a lot of jobs in Africa, such as attracting tourists from across the world,” he said. “Let’s use music and arts to protect our amazing wildlife.”

Meanwhile, multi-award-winning East African singer-songwriter, Vinka, who is also a part of the concert series, added in the statement: “’Music for Wildlife’ has changed how I think about myself in relation to the natural world on which we all depend and my role in shining a light on the things that threaten it.” She said that music is the “most powerful connector in the world.” “The need to connect with the challenges facing our wildlife and the potential to protect them, is critical.”