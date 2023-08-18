Daylin Sass tribute show: ‘Mama this one’s for you’

Former “Idols SA” finalist Daylin Sass is set to honour his late mother in a special tribute show to celebrate her legacy. The 25-year-old Cape Town-born singer presents “Daylin Sass Live II” at the Roxy Revue Bar, Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World, on September 9.

The show, which was first performed last year on the same date, was created as a tribute to his mother, Valda Sass, who died on April 5, three days after her birthday. Daylin said: “The show was conceptualised during my time of grief. “My fiancée and I sat one evening and worked out the show, it was my first stage appearance after five months of losing my mom.

Daylin Sass, mom Valda Sass and sister Lauren Solomons. Picture: Supplied “I spent the five months grieving. I wanted to celebrate my mom because I feel she wasn’t celebrated enough during her time on Earth. My mom was my number one supporter. “The show was played to a sold-out live and online audience and we decided to bring it back for a second instalment.” He added: “The show consists of all my mom’s favourite songs, the songs I annoyed her with, like my Beyoncé songs.”

Daylin will be joined by South African Music Awards (Sama) nominated singer-songwriter, Jodi Jantjies, and 14-year-old musical prodigy, Sayde Fillis. Sayde Fillis. Picture: Supplied “Cape Town audiences love a good show with good music and good production quality. Knowing what your audience wants is one of the most crucial things to know in this industry. “I wouldn’t say I’ve mastered it but I’m constantly learning which songs work for them and which don’t.

“I love a Cape Town crowd because their joyful spirits uplift me to do better with every song or even every note. “Their shouts of acclamation, their scream of anticipation is nerve-racking, but it’s so beautiful to see or hear how they react when I walk on to a stage, especially when it’s one of my own shows. The support means everything to me,” he shared. Daylin, who made it to the top 5 of “Idols SA” season 17, said: “Like all my other shows, it takes a lot of time and effort to put concepts together that are different, and this show is just one of those things where you know exactly how it’s going to play out.

“You know exactly what to do, how to do it, and when and which emotions will be evoked in the audience, simply because it’s real and relatable. Everyone has lost someone in their lifetime, making the show very relatable.” Jodi Jantjies. Picture: Supplied Jantjies echoed these sentiments, saying: “You can expect a lot of emotions and honesty and just raw vulnerability. I think Daylin exudes those qualities when he sings, and I think it’ll rub off on me. “I often rely on the energy of the room and I already know that just Daylin being there will help me to perform at my best with those qualities.”

Fillis is also excited to be performing with Daylin. “I am looking forward to it… It’s my first time doing a duet with him, so I’m nervous but also excited at the same time,” says the novice performer, who broke into the scene at the age of 12 when a video of him singing “Easy on Me” by Adele went viral. The show will be taking place during Heritage Month, which holds special significance for the three performers.

“My culture is my pride. I might not have the best knowledge of where I come from, but I know who I am and what I stand for. Being born, raised, and still residing in Hanover Park, I’ve seen a lot. I’ve heard a lot. I’ve been through a lot and still am going through a lot. “My heritage is mine. It’s important for me to learn about it. We don’t celebrate our heritage as coloured people as much as we need… “We have so much good to speak about and Heritage Month is the time to learn and speak about who we are as a people – a vast group of people with many talents, skill sets and gifts,” said Daylin.