DBN Gogo announced as music streaming giant’s ‘Isgubhu’ cover star

Music streaming giant, Apple Music has chosen amapiano producer and DJ, DBN Gogo as the their “Isgubhu” cover star for the second time.

The popular playlist houses African dance and electronic music and spotlights the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. It also pays homage to African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the dance and electronic scene across the world. To celebrate her feature, DBN Gogo has created an exclusive “Isgubhu” playlist that features an eclectic selection of tracks that she considers important and holds dear to her.

The “Khuza Gogo” hitmaker said that the playlist is inspiring and reflects on who she is and the music she makes. “It includes some of my favourite work that I’ve produced, and some African dance classics that have influenced my sound and career. “A big shoutout to my family at Apple Music for all the love and support. Honoured to be chosen for the second time. House is my home.”