Dbn Gogo, Kwesta, DJ Zinhle ‘amped up’ for the 10th DStv Delicious Festival

The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival has unveiled the line-up for the DRIP Channel O Dance Stage for this year. This collaboration between DRIP and Channel O promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience featuring DJs and performers across various genres, including amapiano, hip-hop, and house music.

Scorpion Kings, Myztro, Daliwonga, Stunna, Mawhoo, Dbn Gogo and LeeArtwill get the party started on Saturday, September 23. Adding to the impressive line-up on Sunday, September 24, are Venom, Nobantu Vilakazi, Kelvin Momo, Toss, DJ Zinhle, Murumba Pitch, Tyler ICU and Kwesta. Drip founder Lekau Sehoana expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival for the second consecutive year.

According to Sehoana, this collaboration not only highlights the talent and creativity within South Africa but also encourages audiences to embrace self-expression and live their best lives, as encapsulated in the DRIP tagline “live your great.’’ “DRIP is more than just a sneaker, and Delicious is more than just a festival,” he said. “I’m really amped that DRIP is, once again, aligning with the festival’s dance stage to show South Africans that we have world-class home-grown products, music and food that can shine on any international stage.

“As our tagline says, we want audiences to express themselves, tap into their essence and ‘live your great,” Sehoana added. The director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared similar sentiments “Our film crew and presenters will be on the ground on both days, creating a fun-filled Youth Over Everything entertainment experience for friends and families to share and engage on our social media platforms,” offered Adonisi.

In addition to the DRIP Channel O Dance Stage line-up, the festival's Main Stage promises to be equally thrilling with a diverse range of talent. The line-up includes artists such as Maxwell, Tems, Robert Glasper, Joyous Celebration, Arrested Development, Zakes Bantwini, Shalamar, Incognito, Oskido, Ringo Madlingozi, Oscar Mbo, Mörda, Karyendasoul, DJ Kent, Christos and Lamiez Holworthy. The 10th annual DStv Delicious Festival is scheduled to take place Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Midrand, from September 23 to 24.