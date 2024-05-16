DBN Gogo to make history when she performs at sold-out Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium

In the last few years, Mzansi artists have taken it to another level by making their presence known internationally. But this year, award-winning amapiano doyenne DBN Gogo will make history when she becomes the first female amapiano DJ and producer to perform at Tomorrowland.

Tomorrowland is one of the biggest annual music festivals in the world. According to the line-up on the large-scale annual electronic dance music festival’s website, DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, will be performing on Friday, July 19 on the Crystal Garden stage alongside prominent artists and DJ. They include London’s Alan Dixon, Tanzania’s Kayumba, Berlin-based DJs, producers and artists as well as Keinemusik, Meera, Samm and pop trio, WhoMadeWho.

More than 400 world-class artists are included in this year’s line-up for the event which will be held over two weekends in July. They include, Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and Deadmau5, along with hundreds of other artists representing techno, hard techno, house, bass, EDM and most other varieties of electronic music. Tomorrowland takes place in Boom, Belgium, on July 19-21 and 26-28.

The festival typically hosts around 400 000 people over the two weekends, with organisers reporting that attendees come from about 200 countries. Tomorrowland features 16 stages, along with expansive experiential areas, a sprawling campsite and other whimsical elements. The “Jele” hitmaker will be the first female amapiano artist to play at the mega music festival.