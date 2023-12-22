Decision to replace iconic ‘7de Laan’ with ‘Vetkoekpaleis’ angers fans

SABC2 will broadcast the final episode of their award-winning long-running soapie, “7de Laan” on December 26. The channel recently announced that another iconic show, “Vetkoekpaleis” would take over the following day, December 27.

After 24 seasons on TV, the popular Afrikaans soapie, “7de Laan” announced in July that it would make its final curtain call in December. Since the news broke, fans have tried their best to get the production company to continue filming the show, however their attempts were futile. Months later, as the channel announced the replacement show, “Vetkoekpaleis”, they have expressed their disappointment once again.

"Why can't you just rerun 7de Laan from Season 1?" asked @kait_203 on X. @emmarentia_ commented: "Bullsh**!" And @mitchormichale wrote on Instagram: "This is so stupid we already done watched all the episodes why cancel 7de laan for this🙄..kanti why are we paying tv license if you don't listen?!!"

“Vetkoekpaleis”, the humorous home-grown show, which first aired 27 years ago, is set in the small town of Nigel, where the leading character, Worsie Visagie (Willie Esterhuizen), starts his own “take away” business to create employment for himself and a few others. A media statement says the show highlights the trials and tribulations of starting a business from scratch, in a light-hearted way. “The battle of the small guy against big business has always been a favourite theme amongst the viewers.

“The personal problems of the leading characters are another source of amusement and of such a nature that the viewers can identify with the characters and their daily issues in the series,” it read. The show also includes actor Alvin Bruinders as security guard Sheridan, Helene Truter as Poppie Delport, Marga van Rooy as Ella Visagie, Zak Du Plessis as Frikadel Delport, and Liane Heyl as Boeboe Botha. Writer and director Willie Esterhuizen said the reason for the longevity of “Vetkoekpaleis” was because it was made with one thing in mind: to be entertaining and do it with heart and kindness.