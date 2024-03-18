‘Die Fel Omstrede Kroon van Edward II en Gaveston’ wins big at 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

South African stage actors, producers, directors and everyone in between were honoured at the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards on Sunday, March 17. The prestigious ceremony took place at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

Playwright and novelist Tom Lanoye’s drama, “Die Fel Omstrede Kroon van Edward II en Gaveston” was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards for Best Director, Best Lighting Design and Best Costume Design. The drama explores the complexities of love and betrayal in the cut-throat world of politics. Veteran thespian Sandra Prinsloo walked away with the award for Best Performance by a Lead Actress for her role as Anna in “Die Moeder”, while the production itself won the coveted Best Production Award.

Actor, comedian and playwright Brent Palmer scooped the award for Best Performance by a Lead Actor for his portrayal of George Megalos in his play “King George”. Other winners on the night included Brittany Smith and William Berger for their respective roles in the “The Sound of Music”. Meanwhile, South African icons Gregory Maqoma and Professor Angelo Gobbato were honoured for their contributions to the arts through the Encore Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.

Gregory Maqoma. Picture: Supplied The Rainbow Arts Organisation of Delft, Cape Town, landed the Innovation in Theatre Award for its impact on youth development. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of Africa Melane (chairperson), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Mariana Malan, Marina Griebenow, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller. Outlining that 2023 was a year of “theatrical excellence”, Melane said: “We were thrilled with the exceptional quality of productions mounted in Cape Town and Stellenbosch during 2023.

Audiences were reminded that theatre has immense power to profoundly shape and transform individuals. Theatre invites audience members to step into the shoes of someone else, lose themselves briefly and become empathetic. There is hope that this forges deeper connections with others. “Thank you to the collective genius of the theatre-makers for the amazing productions mounted on the boards in 2023. Once again, we were challenged, we were entertained, and we had a mirror held up to compel us to reflect on our society.”

He concluded: “We salute and celebrate you this evening.” Full list of winners below: Most Promising Student: Angelique Viaan Filter – University of Stellenbosch

Best New South African Script: Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni – “Delela” Best New Director: Amee Lekas – “African Gothic” Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People: “The King of Broken Things” – Theatresmiths

Best Performance by an Emsemble: “Oedipus at Colonus” #aftersophocles – Buhle T Stefane, Azola Mkhabile, Mihlali Bele, Lindokuhle Melaphi, Thabo Mkenene, Kuhle Myathaza, Nosiphiwo Ndabeni, Siphenathi Siqwayi, Wendy Mrali, Moluphi Lepeli and Sipho Kalako Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or Solo Show: Marlo Minnaar – “Die Halwe Huis” Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Musical Theatre Show: William Berger – “The Sound of Music”

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Musical Theatre Show: Tankiso Mamabolo – “Ziyana” Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Musical Theatre Show: Stuart Brown – “We Will Rock You” Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Musical Theatre Show: Brittany Smith – “The Sound of Music”

Best Puppetry Design: Luyanda Nogodlwana – Maxeke: “This work is not for yourselves” Best Lighting Design: Nicolaas de Jongh – “Die Fel Omstrede Kroon van Edward II en Gaveston” Best Set Design: Joshua Lindberg – “The Promise”

Best Costume Design: Marthinus Basson – “Die Fel Omstrede Kroon van Edward II en Gaveston” Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance: Charl-Johan Lingenfelder – “The Promise” Best Performance in an Opera – Male: Lukhanyo Moyake – “Tosca”

Best Performance in an Opera – Female: Nobulumko Mngxekeza – “Tosca” Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play: Mark Elderkin – “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play: Jennifer Steyn – “The Beauty Queen of Leenane”

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play: Brent Palmer – “King George” Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play: Sandra Prinsloo – “Die Moeder” Best Director: Marthinus Basson – “Die Fel Omstrede Kroon van Edward II en Gaveston”