Dineo and Solo Langa celebrate 12 years as a couple

Love is a beautiful thing and it’s always amazing seeing young people grow in love together. Dineo and Solo Langa are among the unproblematic celebrity couples. All they do is focus on their business and loving each other. The pair celebrated 12 years in a relationship by sharing fond pictures of their journey, showing their followers where it all began.

It was cute seeing how far they’ve grown considering that most celebrity relationships don’t last. Some collapse within five years and the fact that the Langa’s have been together for more than a decade was definitely worth celebrating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Langa (@dineomoeketsi) The couple, who got married in September 2019, were celebrated by their followers and industry colleagues, who see them as an inspiration. “Happy Blessed Anniversary… just incredibly, beautiful. Here’s to Love. Sending even more blessings ❤️ May GOD continue to guide, favour and protect your union,” commented Lorcia Cooper Kumalo.

Other married couples who celebrated milestones include Ntokozo Dlamini and Jessica Nkosi, as well as Kanye West and Bianca Censori. On January 7, former Uzalo actor, Dlamini, turned 33. His actress wife, Nkosi, hosted an intimate birthday party with all his favourite dishes. Taking to Instagram stories, Nkosi expressed her love for her husband, with whom she has two children. “Happy birthday to my amazing husband, I love you so much,” she wrote.