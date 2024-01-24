Discover the heartbeat of African culture at the Acapella Musical Festival

The Acapella Musical Festival stands as a testament to the vibrant and diverse musical landscape in African communities, particularly in the townships. This community-based initiative has set its sights on fostering new partnerships with the youth and surrounding communities, as well as seeking to address the decline of competitive art forms.

The festival also aims to invigorate the local entertainment scene by embracing fresh faces and talents, ultimately creating an inclusive platform for musical expression. The inspiration behind the Acapella Musical Festival stems from the dedication and passion exhibited by various groups of its kind. These musicians serenade commuters travelling by taxis in various ranks around Cape Town, showcasing their musical prowess in the city’s streets.

The festival was then conceived as the need for a consistent platform to support these groups was recognised. Set to feature 12 exceptional musical groups, the gathering provides a unique opportunity for these performers to showcase their talents, promote their music, and potentially open doors to job opportunities within the arts and culture industry. The event spans five hours, offering a captivating journey into the soulful sounds of acapella music.

With brief 15-minute breaks interspersed between eliminations, the festival ensures a dynamic and engaging experience for both participants and attendees. Meanwhile, acapella music holds profound significance in African countries. It serves as a cultural cornerstone that encapsulates the rich oral traditions and storytelling heritage of the continent.

This musical genre also features unique vocal harmonies and rhythmic intricacies to not only entertain, but to also reflect the spirit and unity within communities. By providing a dedicated platform for acapella expression, the festival plays a pivotal role in preserving and celebrating this special musical art form, contributing to the cultural tapestry of African societies. Where: Artscape Theatre, Foreshore, Cape Town.

When: 27 January starting at 1pm. Cost: Tickets cost between R80 to R100 and can be purchased from Webtickets. “Rambunctious”

If you've ever caught a glimpse of the acclaimed comedian on TV or at events, you know he is a riot, and you'll probably find yourself laughing non-stop. Now, brace yourself for even more hilarity because Nik Rabinowitz is bringing his show, "Rambunctious", to Cape Town. After surviving a pandemic, dealing with an ISIS scare, and enduring some unique therapy with his mom, the local funny man is back on The Baxter stage to spill his unfiltered thoughts.

Get ready for unexpected surprises, unless you're expecting an evening of top-notch stand-up comedy from one of the country's comedic gems – then, yeah, that's exactly what's in store. Gear up for a night of laughter, witty insights, and a comedy show like no other as Rabinowitz takes centre stage. The comedian spilled the beans to the "Jewish Report" about the show's name origin, saying, "After my run-in with ISIS last year, I thought of naming the show 'Terror Virgin,' but then an old lady called our daughter a tomboy, and I corrected her, saying she's 'rambunctious.' And just like that, I thought, 'That's a perfect name for the show!'"

Where: The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter. When: From January 30, 8pm. Cost: Tickets cost between R153 to R230 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

Nik Rabinowitz. Picture: INSTAGRAM "The Hollywood Walk of Fame" Bringing the glitz and glamour of iconic movie music to life, this sensational show promises an unforgettable experience. This is as each note and rhythm is designed to transport you to the golden era of cinema.

From the electrifying disco beats of “Grease”, to the pulsating rhythm of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show“, and the jaw-dropping athleticism of ”Flashdance“, the performance is a roller-coaster of energy and excitement. Feel the infectious freedom of “Footloose”, get swept away by heart-wrenching ballads like "Shallow" from “A Star is Born”, and cheer for powerhouse vocals belting out anthems from Queen, Elton John, and ABBA. Action movie enthusiasts are also in for a treat as the show features rock anthems from “James Bond”, “Top Gun”, “Pulp Fiction” and “St Elmo's Fire”.

Picture: INSTAGRAM All these shows are expected to turn the venue into a cinematic battlefield. No homage to Hollywood would be complete without a nod to the King himself – Elvis. The show dedicates a special segment to the 2022 Elvis classic, delivering rock 'n' roll classics like “Jailhouse Rock”, “Trouble”, and the timeless, “Can't Help Falling in Love”. Where: Barnyard Theatre, Tygervalley.