DJ Black Coffee makes first public appearance at Sona following January flight accident

South African born and internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee has made his first public appearance since his recent flight accident. He was seen alongside one of his sons at the State of The Nation (SONA) address in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in January while Black Coffee - whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumalo - was on his private plane and was travelling from Brazil to Argentina. He sustained significant injuries when the plane was experiencing severe air turbulence at the time, and was forced to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport in Uruguay. But just about a month after the incident, the award winning artist was spotted at the Cape Town City Hall.

He was seen wearing a neck brace and dark sun glasses, while being accompanied by his son Anesu. The DJ's estranged wife, actress and media personality Enhle Mbali, was also seen at the event. South African journalist Athi Mtongana, who was at SONA, took to X to announce that the musician was at the political gathering.

“Grammy award winning DJ and producer, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee is attending this year’s State of The Nation Address #SONA2024, together with his son, in Cape Town,” she posted on the social media platform. Grammy award winning DJ and producer, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee is attending this year’s State of The Nation Address #SONA2024, together with his son, in Cape Town.



Maphumulo was recently reported to have been involved in an accident. pic.twitter.com/AF4gkL5mdu — Athi Mtongana (@AthiMtongana) February 8, 2024 The acclaimed DJ’s fans were delighted to see him back on his feet and took to social media to wish him well. @angp36 commented: “Get well Nkosinathi aka Black Coffee 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️ ☕️ ♥️ 👏👏👏”

@SandisokaL wrote:“It's great seeing him👌” It's great seeing him👌 — SandisokaLulo (@SandisokaL) February 8, 2024 @SisMokgaetje also commented: “So happy to see him in public, he's recovering well it shows.” @tumisole wrote: “Great to see Brother Nathi recovering.”