DJ Bongz set to round off Durban’s pop-up beach club experience

For the scores of people who were working during December, the new year is an ideal chance to still get into the holiday spirit. And when it comes to Durban, many are still travelling to the coastal city for a holiday.

So if you are in the city this weekend and looking to unwind and have some fun, here are some of the events that are taking place. Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club party DJ Bongz aka “Mr Gwara-Gwara” will be rounding off Durban’s popular pop-up beach club, Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club, the luxurious way tonight (Friday, January 5).

Located at the renowned Ushaka Beach, this one-of-a-kind club was introduced in the city in December 2022 through a joint collaboration by ODWIL Productions and JJM Productions. The Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club is a VIP cabana-style beach club experience. The establishment has also built a temporary restaurant on the beachfront and they serve a wide range of new and exciting tapas.

They also have a large pizza menu. The concept is for everyone to feel and be treated like a VIP, while sipping ice-cold cocktails, beers and other beverages - all while having their feet in the sand and gazing at the sea and stars. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunters Paradise Beach Club - Durban (@paradisebeachclub_sa) In an interview with IOL Travel last year when The Hunter’s Paradise Beach Club first opened, the team explained that the concept was about four years ago in the making. They said it was built on the idea and concept of the Ibiza lifestyle, as well as the Café Del Mar dream - all with its own South African twist and feel.

“People of KwaZulu-Natal need this and it is great to see the excitement from the public,” they said at the time. “We want to showcase this event to Tourism KZN to be one of their key tourist events of the year, which will attract people from all over the continent, showcasing our beautiful beaches, while boosting our local economy.” Meanwhile in 2023, the event reached new heights as they collaborating with esteemed partners like Hunter’s, The City of Durban, Channel O, and DStv.

This was in a bid to curate an all-encompassing beach paradise experience. Closing the beach club experience with a bang this weekend, the establishment will have DJ Bongz as the headline act. The party starts from noon and it is set to continue late into the night.

Tickets range from R100 to R4 000 and can be purchased at Webtickets. Aladdin Daniel Anderson as Aladdin. Picture: Supplied. KickstArt Theatre is proud to present Steven Stead’s magical pantomime, “Aladdin”.

Featuring flying carpets, giant genies, popular songs, jokes galore, gorgeous costumes and sumptuous sets ranging from a Cave of Wonders full of dancing jewels to a golden Chinese palace, Aladdin is a “must-see”. The show stars Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, the unlikely rags-to-riches hero, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others in the cast include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring, and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling.

Performances are scheduled until January 14, at 2.30 pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday, and 2.30 pm on Sunday. The show will be shown at Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre and tickets start from R150 to R265 and are available via Webtickets. Summer Sundaze

Summer Sundaze with Matt Davies, Tim Lewis, and DJ Syzo. Picture: Supplied. This Sunday, you can also get ready to groove to the rhythm of summer with Matt Davies, Tim Lewis, and DJ Syzo at Summer Sundaze. The event is set to take place on January 7 at the Lighthouse Bar at The Oyster Box in uMhlanga, Durban. There, you can indulge in their classic snack platter for one and sip on a complementary cocktail upon arrival.