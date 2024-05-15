DJ Lag gives fans a taste of what’s to come in his new album, ‘The Rebellion’

South African DJ and producer DJ Lag is ready to take listeners on a musical journey, with the release of his highly anticipated new album, “The Rebellion”. The album is set for release on June 21. It consists of 13 tracks and features some of South Africa’s hottest artists.

Kamo Mphela features on “Yebo”, Robot Boii on “Shay'sana”, YoungstaCPT is on “Gqom/Drill” and Blxckie is on “Kwenzakalan”, which was released last November. DJ Maphorisa, Kay Faith and Mr Nation Thingz also feature in it. In the build-up to the album release, the South African Music Award winner has dropped the seventh song on the album, “Oke Oke”, which features Spanish artist, Jazz Alonso. Additionally, he announced a worldwide tour starting on May 25.

According to a statement, “‘Oke Oke’ was inspired by a late-night session in London and showcases DJ Lag's innovative prowess by seamlessly blending South African rhythms with Jazz Alonso’s captivating vocals”. The internationally celebrated artist said: “Collaborating with Jazz was exhilarating. Her sound deeply connected with me and our partnership unfolded seamlessly. “The inception of 'Oke Oke' was spontaneous. Jazz initiated the idea, crafting the flow and lyrics on the spot. We completed the song that very evening.”

Alonso added: “Set by the sea at night, eating black grapes and drinking dark rum, a lover is in the ocean, asking you to join them. You take off your clothes and chains and pass from having a fantasy to becoming the fantasy.” “The Rebellion” album helps DJ Lag solidify his status as a trailblazer in gqom, infusing innovation while honouring his musical heritage. “The album promises an eclectic offering, while exploring sounds like 3Step, Afro-tech, amapiano, hip hop, and even drill.” read the statement.

Originally from Durban, DJ Lag pioneered the gqom sound. His music quickly gained traction, with taxi drivers in Durban using his tracks to attract customers in as early as 2012. Since then, he has embarked on numerous international tours, captivating audiences at renowned festivals and venues worldwide.