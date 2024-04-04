DJ Lag’s ‘Hade Boss’ earns gold status and a 2024 Metro FM Music Awards nomination

DJ Lag’s single “Hade Boss” is enjoying all round success. Not only has the Gqom song gone viral on social media platform, TikTok, but the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has just certified the single gold.

It has also received a nod from the 2024 Metro FM Awards in the Best Kwaito/Gqom category where it will compete against Skyes and DJ Kotin. “Hade Boss” features Mr Nation Thingz and KC Driller. "It’s is about talking to his boss, telling him that he wants his annual bonus now that it’s December because he wants to go party and have fun.

“He wants to experience the summertime, and play with the other kids,” said the DJ about the track. So far the song received over half a million views on TikTok, six million streams across the various designated service providers (DSPs) charting in various countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and eSwatini. “Hade Boss” held the No.3 spot on Shazam, No.6 spot on, was No.9 on YouTube, No.10 on Spotify. It also landed in the Top 30 on SA Music Chart and Radiomonitor Top 100 Airplay Chart, coming in at No.86.