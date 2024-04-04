DJ Maphorisa joins forces with Stonebwoy to create amapiano-infused track, ‘Apotheke’

One of SA’s finest record producers, DJ Maphorisa has joined forces with Grammy-nominated Ghanaian dancehall and reggae star, Stonebwoy, to create an infectious new song. The amapiano-infused dancehall track and music video, “Apotheke”, is already sitting at over one million streams on YouTube less than a week after its release.

"Apotheke", which means "pharmacy" in German, is an ode to a beautiful woman whose dance moves are like an irresistible drug. The “5th Dimension” album-maker explains that the song is about “partying and dancing” “Imagine spotting a very fine sister in a bougie setting... You can't wait to watch her blow up the party with her effortless moves in that curvy body,” he said.

It comes as no surprise that the two teamed up to work on this banger, after all they have been industry friends for years. Stonebwoy. Picture: Suppled Stonebwoy said: “The collab was organic. I visited him in Sandton, and we immediately cooked up this contagious song together. He's the perfect fit as this track fuses amapiano with fresh Afro-dancehall vibes.” Adding to the song’s appeal is a stunning music video that was filmed on the streets of London.

It captures a lively party with cameos from amapiano DJs, artists, and dancers. Watch video below: According to a press statement, the music video comes as the music heavyweight celebrates the one-year anniversary of his 5th studio album, “5th Dimension”.

“The globally acclaimed project included standout moments like Stonebwoy's historic performance at Accra Sports Stadium and his recent show closing the All African Games. He said: “I feel blessed with this body of work, and there's more to come, such as serving our people and establishing the African sound globally. I want South Africa to embrace and enjoy this video just as the world loves it.” Meanwhile DJ Maphorisa is currently working with another big global star, Davido.