DJ Menace is all about creating an electrifying atmosphere

DJ Menace, real name Moegamat Ighsaan Osman, is one of Durban's most popular DJs on the dance music scene. His name is ubiquitous at the music festivals held around the city of Durban and beyond.

Born in Isipingo, south of Durban, Osman's music career started in 2007 after being given a chance to play at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi. He is the ultimate maestro when it comes to shows and unfailingly crafts extraordinary experiences when it comes to private events. When asked what sets him apart from others, DJ Menace said: "My unwavering commitment to excellence and my passion for creating unforgettable moments through music."

He said the reason he is where he is today is that he takes a personalised approach to each event, ensuring that the organiser's vision is at the forefront of his performance. As a versatile house music DJ, he can play for any crowd at any time, which makes him one of the best. Narrating his music journey, DJ Menace said: “I grew up in a musical family. Music has been a part of me from a young age and in high school I used to be the one to do all the school activities that included bringing sound and playing cassettes.

“At year-end functions, I used to entertain my classmates with the music I had recorded and they loved it. I am a people person and I love it when music brings people together.” After matric, he worked at a retail store up until 2010 when he decided to fully focus on his music career. When it comes to his memorable experience in the industry he said there were too many but, what does stand out, is opening for American singer and actor Trey Songz and also playing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

His key highlights this summer season were playing at the Durban Beach Festival and Umgababa Beach Festival. Moegamat Ighsaan Osman. Picture: Supplied DJ Menace is currently in the studio working on his new single with vocalists Emza and Character. This comes after three years after releasing “Phakathi (inside)”, a song he made with Sgananda and SBfire, which received airplay on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”.

“I have created unforgettable memories. With a passion for music that runs deep and a dedication to my craft, I have been setting the stage for extraordinary moments for over 15 years. “My journey began with a simple belief that music has the power to transcend time and bring people together. “Over the years, I have honed my skills and fine-tuned my approach to deliver exceptional entertainment services that resonate with clients from all walks of life,” he said.