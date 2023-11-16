DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi to host the 2023 Samas

Seasoned radio personality Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali will be co-hosting the 29th South African Music Awards (Samas) ceremony at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine this weekend. The award-winning DJ will on Saturday be joined on stage at the prestigious event by renowned actor, radio DJ and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi.

She wrote on Instagram: “Words fail me. I am reminded of 19 Year Old me in slide 2; dreaming dreams bigger than my mind could EVER fathom. “I know she’s proud of me. I know she LOVES me. I know she STANS! See you at SunBet Arena on Saturday, the 18th of November. 😭❤️🙏🏽 @thesamas_.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga) The organisers also added this morning that the Samas’ red carpet will be hosted by actress and media personality Thuthuka Mthembu. She will be joined by fellow actress Hope Mbhele.

Lights, Camera, Action 📸



Presenting to you our RED CARPET HOST for #SAMA29 . 💃🏽



South African Actress and Media Personality Thuthuka Mthembu @MthembuThuthuka 🎉🥂



We are bringing you the best in music and the best in entertainment at this year’s SAMAs. 🥳🌟#AfricaFest pic.twitter.com/VLqlaUn1PT — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) November 16, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) This year is also the first time that the musical extravaganza will be collaborating with Africa Fest after it was moved from KwaZulu-Natal recently. This change left fans confused but in a bid to provide clarity, the organisors said: “The event is 2 in 1: Doors open at 2pm and the Africa Fest line-up starts at 3pm.” They went on to explain that from 8pm to 10pm, a live broadcast of the awards ceremony will take place. This will then be followed by the official after party.