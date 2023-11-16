DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi to host the 2023 Samas

Seasoned radio personality Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali will be co-hosting the 29th South African Music Awards (Samas) ceremony at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine this weekend.
The award-winning DJ will on Saturday be joined on stage at the prestigious event by renowned actor, radio DJ and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi.
On Thursday morning, organisers made the announcement on social media: “It’s official - presenting to you our #SAMA29 Main Host. Radio and TV Personality, Award Winning Broadcaster and The best thing ever @SabbyTheDJ !!! 🎉🥂.
“We are bringing you the best in music and the best in entertainment at this year’s SAMAs. 🥳🌟.”
Meanwhile, Shozi added that she was delighted to co-host the event, which is one of the biggest on the South African entertainment calender.
She wrote on Instagram: “Words fail me. I am reminded of 19 Year Old me in slide 2; dreaming dreams bigger than my mind could EVER fathom.
“I know she’s proud of me. I know she LOVES me. I know she STANS! See you at SunBet Arena on Saturday, the 18th of November. 😭❤️🙏🏽 @thesamas_.”
The organisers also added this morning that the Samas’ red carpet will be hosted by actress and media personality Thuthuka Mthembu. She will be joined by fellow actress Hope Mbhele.
This year is also the first time that the musical extravaganza will be collaborating with Africa Fest after it was moved from KwaZulu-Natal recently.
This change left fans confused but in a bid to provide clarity, the organisors said: “The event is 2 in 1: Doors open at 2pm and the Africa Fest line-up starts at 3pm.”
They went on to explain that from 8pm to 10pm, a live broadcast of the awards ceremony will take place. This will then be followed by the official after party.
“This year’s dress code is “summer fresh”, which means come dressed to be fresh as we celebrate everything South African music. Hope you are ready for an event unlike anything you’ve ever seen,“ the online statement read.
With three days to go, tickets for the Samas are still available from Computicket at R200.