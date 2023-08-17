DJ Sbu’s attempt to start a #dreadlocks trend backfires with him getting trolled instead

Sibusiso Leope, affectionately known as DJ Sbu recently hopped on the #dreadlocks trend on X, in which people from all walks of life showed off their dreads. The hairstyle which dates back as far as 1600 BCE has been worn by many legendary celebrities around the world, including reggae icon, Bob Marley, Lenny Kravitz, Snoop Dogg and actress Whoopi Goldberg who has sported hers since the mid-80s.

Sharing a short video clip on X, the podcaster played with his hair while urging people to “love their crown”. “I see dreadlocks are trending today… I don’t have any opinions, I don’t have anything much to say expect to say enjoy your crown, embrace your crown, love your crown… Danko,” said the DJ. In the caption he wrote: “My dreadlocks are beautiful. Your hair is your crown. Wear it with pride. #handsoffmydreadlocks #handsoffmyhair.”

Wear it with pride.#handsoffmydreadlocks #handsoffmyhair pic.twitter.com/SXLcY0keuf — djsbu (@djsbu) August 16, 2023 Not long ago DJ Sbu was trolled by social media users for his appearance. At the time, there was a picture that made the rounds on Twitter. His fans immediately called out the multi-talented media personality for looking “dirty” because of sporting dreads, an ungroomed beard, oversized shades and “shabby” clothes. They were left unimpressed. DJ Sbu is not taking care of himself, we are supposed to be celebrating his black excellence but he’s so untidy. No longer displaying professionalism. He should be setting a good example to the pioneers pic.twitter.com/e9d0UV2TbP — Shonny 🦇 (@Shonny_SA) July 27, 2022 A year on, some fans have come to accept the DJ for his minimalist approach to his appearance, but others are still trolling him for his choice in hairstyle.

Some comments under his X post included: “Stop washing your hair with body soap! It’s giving dry and flakey! Mxm.” Stop washing your hair with body soap! It’s giving dry and flakey! Mxm — Griquachild (@Griquachild) August 16, 2023 @RealJohnNights commented: “U look disgusting man cut off everything and be neat.” U look disgusting man cut off everything and be neat — John Nights🇿🇦 (@RealJohnNights) August 16, 2023 @khuthy wrote: “I remember on ‘Friends like These’, you used to encourage guys to cut their hair and clean-shave their beards.