DJ Speedsta’s new album won't include unreleased tracks with Riky Rick and Costa Titch

DJ Speedsta, whose real name Lesego Nkaiseng, recently revealed that he has been working on a new album. The South African DJ and TV personality has also been hitting back at critics who have questioned his influence on South African hip hop.

This came after a user on X accused him and other hip hop DJs of disrespecting the genre by not playing enough local artists. Speedsta has since taken to social media to set the record straight. He also reflected on his impressive 15-year career and reminded everyone about his contributions to the industry. “You must do your job at the highest level for 15 years for somebody to come tell you you aren’t the best carpenter! Be careful of the things you say to people! Don’t just run your mouth nje. Be careful! Might hurt yourself!” he recently posted on X.

Speedsta also shared some insights about his upcoming album, revealing that it won’t include some of the tracks he made with late South African rap legends. This includes Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, who lost his battle with mental illness in February 2022 as well as Costa Titch, real name is Costantinos Tsobanoglou, who died on March 11 last after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in southern Johannesburg. “I’ve got 2 but they not gonna be on the album, unfortunately. I’ve got 1 with Riky & 1 with Costa which also didn’t make it on the album. We made a lot in the lockdown. They sound old now. I’ll keep those in the vault for memories," he explained.

Many X users were not happy about the late rap icons's exclusion from Speedsta's upcoming album. This included @MalB971, who commented: "You can keep the album also, we wouldn't mind." You can keep the album also, we wouldn't mind — MAL-B🇿🇦 (@MalB971) May 19, 2024 @KhutsoMatlamela added: "They sound old to you not us bro💔😤give the people what they want."