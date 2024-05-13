DJ Tira takes legal action against Luke Ntombela following her sexual assault allegation

DJ and record producer DJ Tira, real name Mthokozi Khathi, has broken his silence following “sexual assault” claim made against him by Luke Ntombela. In response to Ntombela’s claims, DJ Tira took to Instagram on Monday, May 13, to confirm that he was taking legal action against her.

In a statement issued by his legal representative, Khathi and Mkhize Attorneys, the DJ is demanding that the musician retract the allegations made against him on social media and in a radio interview on Ukhozi FM. The lawyers said: “Our clients have advised us of assassinations of their characters and brand perpetuated by your posts on various social media accounts of unfounded, baseless and defamatory allegations against them. “Such conduct from you is causing serious and severe harm to our clients’ esteemed brand and reputation.

“It is our further instruction that you were on Ukhozi FM Radio station and again made serious, baseless, and unfounded defamatory statements against our clients. “It became apparent from the Ukhozi FM Radio station that your allegations were devoid of substance and logic, but full of malice and desire to blackmail our clients into paying you money for undetermined reasons under the guise of our client owing you some money for performing musical exercises.” The statement continued: “It is therefore our instruction to demand as we hereby do, that you desist from this unlawful conduct of publishing and peddling these malicious and unfounded allegations against our client.

“We further demand that you publish a retraction of such malicious and defamatory statements against our clients, through the same social media you had used to publish them. “You must further conduct a radio interview through the same radio station, retract the interview you conducted and offer an unconditional apology. “Our instructions are that retractions should be done within seven days from the date herein and the failure of which will leave our clients without an option but to seek a legal redress against your unlawful conduct, to protect our clients brand.“

Attention: Luke Ntombela pic.twitter.com/P0hsDRx8AG — Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) May 13, 2024 Ntombela has implied that she might have been sexually assaulted by DJ Tira after she found herself in his bed. She made this public last week in a series of social media posts and screenshots. Ntombela, who has a song with the DJ called “Ezizweni”, demanded answers about how she woke up in his bed without her 'consent'. "Ngiyakuzwa Dj Tira uthi ubuthakathi this and ubuthakathi that (I hear you saying this and that about witchcraft), how do you explain the pain of waking up in someone's bed when you're blacked out? That person continues touching you as if you are lovers.

“I'm giving you one last chance to explain to me, what really happened on that day where I ended up in your bed?” she wrote. Since the news broke, Mzansi has weighed in on the allegation. @Mnca_mnce wrote: “I never believe people who report alleged rape on socials but not at the Police station. And I believe there should be a law against this. If you were raped, open a case with SAPS then post on socials ke.”