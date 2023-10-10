DJ Tira to make a cameo appearance on ‘Smoke & Mirrors’

Mthokozi Khathi aka DJ Tira is a man of many talents. He runs his successful Afrotainment music and events company, has his own cider, Bearings Cyder, has an exclusive content portal called “DJ Tira World” and now he is trying his hand at acting.

But will he succeed? Fans will have to wait until he makes his debut on e.tv’s “Smoke & Mirrors” on October 10 to find out. According to a press statement from e.tv, the music boss is set to play himself in upcoming episodes of the late night drama. “The story written around him involves Dudu’s shenanigans with Magolide. After stealing Mamiki’s boyfriend, she has now also taken her business idea.

“And to rub salt into her wound, she decides to host a launch party for her production – with the DJ hired on the ones and twos being the one and only DJ Tira.” Produced by The Final Chapter Production, “Smoke & Mirrors” replaced the award-winning “Imbewu”, which was last aired in March after five seasons. Since April, “Smoke & Mirrors” has enthralled fans and built a stable following.

If you haven’t watched it yet, the show is set in a small mining town known as Emnyameni, where it is quickly realised that nothing and no one is as they seem. It stars veteran actors Mavuso Magabane as Emnyameni's flashy mayor, Jaxon and Zolisa Xaluva as Caesar, the show’s main antagonist and the leader of The Unholy Trinity. Other stars include Ayanda Bandla as Thandiswa Mseleku, Khayalethu Xaba as Mpendulo Mseleku and Lusanda Mbane as Martha.