DJ Zinhle praises husband Mörda following release of new album named after their daughter

Celebrity music couple Zinhle Mohosana (nee Jiyane), also known as DJ Zinhle, and Bongani Mohosana, aka Mörda, are so in love and they are not afraid to show the world. This has been evident with the support they always give each other in their successes.

On Friday, DJ Zinhle praised and congratulated her husband for releasing his second solo album named after their daughter Asante. Taking to X (formerlyTwitter), the “My Name Is” hitmaker wrote: “Morda is so talented. Wow! Asante 2 is EVERYTHING!” Morda is so talented. Wow!



Asante 2 is EVERYTHING! Enjoy! — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 29, 2023 Fans of the couple agreed with her and many commented on how the new album will be on everyone’s playlist this summer.

“Asante II” is a 12-track album and DJ Zinhle is featured on two songs, “Only God” and “OK Mörda”. Other artists featured on the album include Murumba Pitch, Mthandazo Gatya, Brenden Praise, Thakzin and Leko M. After changing his stage name from Murdah Bongz to Mörda recently, Mohosana confirmed that his pursuit of solo endeavours did not mean he and Thabo Smol of Black Motion were parting ways.

Who knows, the duo might surprise us with new music in the next few years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongani Mohosana (@murdahbongz) Earlier this year, Mörda took to social media to confess his love for his wife. He wrote to DJ Zinhle: “Everything I need I have because of you Queen Mörda”.