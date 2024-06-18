DJ Zinhle shares emotional Father’s Day tribute to Murdah Bongz and AKA

Father’s Day brought heartfelt tributes to fathers and father figures across the globe. Known for her openness in expressing gratitude, DJ Zinhle celebrated both of her baby daddies, AKA and Murdah Bongz, with touching gestures.

On Sunday, DJ Zinhle shared cherished moments of Murdah Bongz with Kairo Forbes and Asante. "Happy Father’s Day @murdahbongz, you are the most incredible man and world’s greatest father to our children. “The babies and I love you so much, we feel so blessed to be led by such a kind & thoughtful man. Wishing you more love, success & laughter, I couldn’t do this without you boo.

“I love the way you love us. Thank you for putting our family first,” she wrote. In addition to celebrating Bongz, she also paid tribute to the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, whom she shares Kairo with. “Sending Father’s Day wishes to heaven. Your absence is felt deeply, but your spirit continues to shine this Father’s Day through our memories and stories. Kairo misses you every day,” Zinhle shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Fans were touched by the post. @meimojapela commented: “That's so cute of you Zinhle ❤️❤️🙌🔥 we wish you all the best and joy each and every single ❤ 😊 💖 you are such a kindhearted and amiable celebrity l have ever known bestie kept shing ❤️❤️🔥 halala to both of you and wonderful kinds ❤️❤️❤️🙌”