DJ Zinhle weighs in on TikTok doppelgänger debate

TikTokker Qhama Mbanjwa has been bombarded with comments suggesting she's the long-lost twin of DJ Zinhle. Mbanjwa has been bombarded with comments suggesting she's the long-lost twin of DJ Zinhle. It's like the internet's decided to play a game of spot-the-difference but she’s not exactly buying into it.

While some viewers are nodding in agreement, others are squinting their eyes. But to be fair, it’s not that difficult to spot the resemblance. However, the TikTok content creator isn't about to accept this identity theft without a fight. She said in the video clip: "You’d swear that DJ Zinhle’s PR is running some campaign under my comments section because every other comment is that I look like her. I don’t see it. I love her, she’s gorgeous, but I don’t look like her.

“If I could pay you guys to stop telling me this, I would. Guys, I don’t see it, and I’ve heard you, and apparently I don’t just look like her, I sound like her, which is wild.” Mbanjwa added: "The next person who tells me I look like DJ Zinhle must pay me R5 000 because I don’t know what else to do." The best part of it all is DJ Zinhle’s response: “Accept that we are twins sis 😂🤣.”

@qhamambanjwa Replying to @DrBhinca🥀 ♬ original sound - Qhama Mbanjwa @ALE wrote: “I honestly thought you were DJ Zinhle until you said you are not😂😂.” Some are saying that she even sounds like DJ Zinhle. @Nomthandazo Gama wrote: “When you said ‘which is wild’ you really sounded like her. 😩 you are legit Djzinhle twin ❤️.”